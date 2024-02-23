Rediscover the jogger's delight and grab the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 for 50% off at Walmart
There are people among us who run not because they want to stay lean by doing a little bit of cardio, but because they simply enjoy running. And although we can't comprehend who on earth would enjoy putting one foot in front of the other at a fast pace for extended periods every day, we found a really sweet deal on a smartwatch that will help these kinds of people become better at their hobby and lead an even healthier lifestyle.
Released in 2019, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is not exactly new to the smartwatch scene, but it's still worth it despite its age. It packs a lot of features to help you become a better runner. For instance, it can track your ability to perform by monitoring your pace, heart rate, and heart rate variability. Furthermore, it supports Garmin's Coach feature, which turns it into a personal fitness trainer that offers training plans that adapt to you.
True, the Garmin Forerunner 945 may be an older model, but it has a lot to offer. Also, that sweet discount at Walmart tips the scales in its favor even further. So, if you are serious about your running or just in the market for a nice smartwatch, tap the deal button and snag a Garmin Forerunner 945 at a discounted price today!
At the moment, the legendary Garmin Forerunner 945 is available at a pretty awesome $300 discount at Walmart, which means you can snag this bad boy for just $299.99 if you pull the trigger on this deal today!
Moreover, the Garmin Forerunner 945 sports lifestyle functionalities such as Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, which lets you download apps and watch faces directly onto your smartwatch. However, a downside of the Forerunner 945 is that you cannot use it for taking and making phone calls. On the flip side, the watch has pretty awesome battery life, and it should keep going for about two weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode.
