Display OnePlus Oppo

Foldable Oppo Find N leaks with 50MP camera, ex-OnePlus exec in charge of its simplicity

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Foldable Oppo Find N leaks in full glory, ex-OnePlus exec says he's been in charge of its simplicity
Just a day after Oppo teased its first foldable phone, the Find N, serial leaker Even Blass posted the bendy handset in flesh and blood on their @evleaks channel, complete with some official press renders. The Find N will apparently be a vertical folder, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and will sport a triple camera setup on the back.

At least one of the sensors will be 50MP, perhaps the Sony one that Oppo has been using in its 2021 flagship the Find X3 Pro. That phone's intriguing microscopic camera won't be present on the Find N, judging from the pictures here, but there will be an ultrawide and telephoto lenses, if the ones visible in the press renders here are any indication. Thus, at least on the camera hardware front, the Find N is seemingly going to be superior to the Z Fold 3's paltry tri-12MP camera kit.

The rest of the foldable phone experience, though, like its comfort in the hand and the quality of the internal and external displays, are arguably way more important, and Oppo claims it's got those covered before the Find N's official December 15 unveiling


Apparently, after leaving OnePlus, its founder Pete Lau has moved to Oppo and has been placed in charge of the foldable phone project. Four years in development, the Find N's first prototype has been hashed out way back in 2018, Pete Lau claims in a dedicated blog post

According to him, the phone industry has matured to a great extent, with only evolutionary steps available to improve on displays, cameras, and chipsets, whereas foldable phones present a whole new user experience avenue for improvement, and that's what Oppo has achieved with the Find N.

For a foldable smartphone, both the closed-screen and open-screen experience should be equally simple to use. Then on top of that, we should create a groundbreaking efficient experience that a traditional smartphone cannot provide. Over the past ten years, OPPO has been a leader in key smartphone technologies such as displays, connectivity, and camera technologies. With the Find N, we have solved the main pain points in previous foldable smartphones, such as the crease in the display and overall durability of the device, by inventing perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today. We look forward to truly pushing the folding screen experience forward.





