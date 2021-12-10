Foldable Oppo Find N leaks with 50MP camera, ex-OnePlus exec in charge of its simplicity

Foldable Oppo Find N leaks with 50MP camera, ex-OnePlus exec in charge of its simplicity0
Apparently, after leaving OnePlus, its founder Pete Lau has moved to Oppo and has been placed in charge of the foldable phone project. Four years in development, the Find N's first prototype has been hashed out way back in 2018, Pete Lau claims in a dedicated blog post.
According to him, the phone industry has matured to a great extent, with only evolutionary steps available to improve on displays, cameras, and chipsets, whereas foldable phones present a whole new user experience avenue for improvement, and that's what Oppo has achieved with the Find N.
For a foldable smartphone, both the closed-screen and open-screen experience should be equally simple to use. Then on top of that, we should create a groundbreaking efficient experience that a traditional smartphone cannot provide. Over the past ten years, OPPO has been a leader in key smartphone technologies such as displays, connectivity, and camera technologies. With the Find N, we have solved the main pain points in previous foldable smartphones, such as the crease in the display and overall durability of the device, by inventing perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today. We look forward to truly pushing the folding screen experience forward.