Foldable Oppo Find N leaks with 50MP camera, ex-OnePlus exec in charge of its simplicity





At least one of the sensors will be 50MP, perhaps the Sony one that Oppo has been using in its 2021 flagship the Find X3 Pro . That phone's intriguing microscopic camera won't be present on the Find N, judging from the pictures here, but there will be an ultrawide and telephoto lenses, if the ones visible in the press renders here are any indication. Thus, at least on the camera hardware front, the Find N is seemingly going to be superior to the Z Fold 3's paltry tri-12MP camera kit.





The rest of the foldable phone experience, though, like its comfort in the hand and the quality of the internal and external displays, are arguably way more important, and Oppo claims it's got those covered before the Find N's official December 15 unveiling









Apparently, after leaving OnePlus, its founder Pete Lau has moved to Oppo and has been placed in charge of the foldable phone project. Four years in development, the Find N's first prototype has been hashed out way back in 2018, Pete Lau claims in a dedicated blog post





According to him, the phone industry has matured to a great extent, with only evolutionary steps available to improve on displays, cameras, and chipsets, whereas foldable phones present a whole new user experience avenue for improvement, and that's what Oppo has achieved with the Find N.























