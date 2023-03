FitBit lifts the paywall and lets its users see health data from the up to 90 days

Breathing rate

Heart rate

Skin temperature

Oxygen saturation

Sleep data

Resting heart rate

Step count

Traveled distance

Calories burned

You know what sucks? Having to dish out cash in order to view something that is actually already right there, just under your nose. But regardless, this is exactly what FitBit used to do with the info of its users, forcing them to pay $10 per month in order to get detailed historical data.This was an annoying issue, not only because having to pay a subscription fee for a product that you’ve already paid for is redundant, but also because competitors like Samsung Apple or even Xiaomi and Huawei already let users access all their data at will.After many years and numerous online complaints, Google has finally caved. The Big G announced that it is making the Health Metrics Dashboard available to all users, including those that haven’t joined in on the slightly forced subscription tier.This means that users will be able to see their data for periods of up to 90 days, which can then be further segregated into weeks, months and so forth for free. This includes information about:Now, there is still that 90-day cap on historical data, but at least this change brings FitBit and Google closer to the competition. Let’s not forget that the Pixel Watch was part of these shenanigans too. After this change it has all the more reason to be one of the Best Android Smartwatches around.This raises the level for all major competitors in the race, but it is also a small, yet valuable victory for user data. After all, considering that the smartwatch of today can save your life , it is definitely worth it to have access to this data if need be.