FitBit lifts the paywall and lets its users see health data from the up to 90 days
1
You know what sucks? Having to dish out cash in order to view something that is actually already right there, just under your nose. But regardless, this is exactly what FitBit used to do with the info of its users, forcing them to pay $10 per month in order to get detailed historical data.
This was an annoying issue, not only because having to pay a subscription fee for a product that you’ve already paid for is redundant, but also because competitors like Samsung, Apple or even Xiaomi and Huawei already let users access all their data at will.
This means that users will be able to see their data for periods of up to 90 days, which can then be further segregated into weeks, months and so forth for free. This includes information about:
Now, there is still that 90-day cap on historical data, but at least this change brings FitBit and Google closer to the competition. Let’s not forget that the Pixel Watch was part of these shenanigans too. After this change it has all the more reason to be one of the Best Android Smartwatches around.
This raises the level for all major competitors in the race, but it is also a small, yet valuable victory for user data. After all, considering that the smartwatch of today can save your life, it is definitely worth it to have access to this data if need be.
This was an annoying issue, not only because having to pay a subscription fee for a product that you’ve already paid for is redundant, but also because competitors like Samsung, Apple or even Xiaomi and Huawei already let users access all their data at will.
After many years and numerous online complaints, Google has finally caved. The Big G announced that it is making the Health Metrics Dashboard available to all users, including those that haven’t joined in on the slightly forced subscription tier.
Different devices collect different types of data, depending on model and sensors.
This means that users will be able to see their data for periods of up to 90 days, which can then be further segregated into weeks, months and so forth for free. This includes information about:
- Breathing rate
- Heart rate
- Skin temperature
- Oxygen saturation
- Sleep data
- Resting heart rate
- Step count
- Traveled distance
- Calories burned
Now, there is still that 90-day cap on historical data, but at least this change brings FitBit and Google closer to the competition. Let’s not forget that the Pixel Watch was part of these shenanigans too. After this change it has all the more reason to be one of the Best Android Smartwatches around.
This raises the level for all major competitors in the race, but it is also a small, yet valuable victory for user data. After all, considering that the smartwatch of today can save your life, it is definitely worth it to have access to this data if need be.
Things that are NOT allowed: