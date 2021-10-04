Notification Center

Snap up the classic Fitbit Charge 3 at $69.99 while you can

Adrian Diaconescu
It's not very often that you see one of the world's best fitness trackers priced closer to the $50 mark than $100, and even though the Fitbit Charge 3 is a couple of generations behind the times, a killer new Woot deal arguably brings the 2018-released device in line with this year's Charge 5 as far as its mass appeal is concerned.

That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently charging (no pun intended) a measly $69.99 for a "factory reconditioned" unit with a 90-day manufacturer warranty included. Originally priced at $150 (in brand-new condition, of course), the Fitbit Charge 3 is no longer available from many major US retailers, but for comparison purposes, we should point out the Charge 5 normally costs $180 (again, brand new), while the Charge 4 starts at a little under $130 on Amazon at the time of this writing.

Fitbit Charge 3

Fitness Tracker, Factory Reconditioned, 90-Day Warranty

$69 99
Buy at Woot

Granted, the Charge 3 doesn't come with state-of-the-art sensors designed to monitor your ECG and daily stress levels... or even a fairly basic standalone GPS tracking feature, but the absolutely amazing 7-day battery life, 24/7 heart rate supervision, and in-depth sleep monitoring could make a $69.99 purchase feel like a complete no-brainer for folks who may not be able to afford Fitbit's newer and fancier wearables.

Guaranteed to withstand water immersion up to 50 meters deep in order to handle the occasional swimming pool visit in addition to a simple shower or a splash of rain, the Fitbit Charge 3 also comes with a frugal backlit OLED touchscreen in tow, as well as "all-day" activity tracking functionality, "all-day" calorie burn, female health tracking, 20+ goal-based exercise modes, and of course, the ability to display notifications from both iPhones and Android handsets.

In case you're wondering, a "factory reconditioned" product is apparently "as close to new as you can get without technically being new", with the original manufacturer itself or a "certified partner" having handled the process of restoring your dirt-cheap Fitbit Charge 3 to fully working condition after receiving it from its first owner and carefully inspecting it.

