Amazon's crazy-good Fire Max 11 deal returns just in time for Halloween

Deals
Is there a device that handles your entertainment needs and lets you interact with and control smart home gadgets equally well? But, of course, there is, and it's called the Amazon Fire Max 11. This affordable tablet usually costs almost $280 in its no-lockscreen-ad version with 128GB of storage. But if you act on Amazon's latest limited-time deal, you'll get it for $120 less.

Amazon Fire Max 11, 128GB: Save $120 at Amazon

This limited-time deal at Amazon brings the Fire Max 11 with 128GB of storage to its best price! The deal has gone live before, but we haven't seen it in a while, making it a major hit for bargain hunters. This is the model without lockscreen ads. Get yours before it's too late and save $120 on your budget-friendly tablet for the whole family.
$120 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

That's a whopping 43% in savings, and it brings the Amazon slate at its best price! In other words, if you're looking for an unconventional Halloween treat for youngsters or adults, this could be an ideal choice that, most importantly, won't break the bank. And in case you're not particularly impressed by this offer, check out other Halloween deals available right now on hot tech products.

What makes this puppy a worthwhile rival to the best budget tablets, you might ask. First of all, it features an 11-inch display with a brilliant 2000 x 1200 resolution. The display is low blue light certified, so you shouldn't experience eye fatigue even after prolonged use. The model also sports a slim and lightweight yet durable design, making it comfortable to use even by the whole family, not just adults.

Ideal for video streaming and casual entertainment, the Alexa-ready tablet offers up to 14 hours of battery life. That should be plenty for several episodes of your favorite TV show, podcast, or e-book chapters. What's more, since this is the larger storage version, you won't have to withhold your digital hoarding obsessions. By the way, there's a microSD card slot that lets you expand the tablet's total storage to 1TB.

If the Fire Max 11 will be your kid's Halloween gift, you might want to sign up for Amazon Kids+ (if you haven't already.) It lets you access countless books, games, Alexa Skills, and more, all designed to enhance kids' learning experience in a fun way. Subscriptions for the service cost about $6/mo and have a one-month free trial.


Regardless of whose Halloween present it is, the Amazon Fire Max 11 offers plenty of value for money, no two ways around that. And now that it's 43% cheaper than usual, it's even harder to turn down. Go ahead and snag one with the e-commerce giant's limited-time promo before it's too late.

You can also find the Amazon Fire Max 11 at:

Polina Kovalakova
