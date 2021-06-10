Google Hum to Search review: Finding 20 songs in 20 languages

The “20 languages” experiment

Blinding Lights (The Weeknd) - this was too easy. I didn't have to sing. Google got the lead melody.





For Elise (Saint Motel) - not as popular as the first one. I figured I'd sing a little bit. Success.





Humble (Kendrick Lamar) - I'm very much into the keyboard that creates the rhythm in the song, so I tried emulating it with my… voice. I did my best, but Google couldn't figure it out. Some "rapping" helped.





I Spy (Mikhael Paskalev) - I tried playing the harmonica part of one of my favorite songs by Mikhael Paskalev - "I spy" on a… harmonica. It wasn't a huge surprise that Google didn't get it. However, it was more surprising when I played a recording of the artist himself playing the harmonica, and Google failed to get it again. I gave it one last try. I played (my) recorded harmonica part, sang the words over it, and... bingo! Takk , and Blagodarya , Google! (Mikhael is half Norwegian, half Bulgarian).

Drop It Like It's Hot (Snoop Dogg) - I couldn't skip this iconic Pharrell beat. Beat, because I tried beatboxing with all the mouth popping sounds and all that goes into it… Nothing.





Eastside by benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid - I chose this one because it has a very simple, popular, and recognizable string sound. Yes, I played the ukulele - no singing, humming, or anything else. Sure enough, it was a piece of cake for Google! I have to mention that I don't know the chords, and I'm rather bad at playing the ukulele, but the software excelled despite that. Impressive, given that I didn't help it by making any other sound (or maybe that helped?!)

For the last one, I was curious to see if Google will be able to recognize a song and then link it to the podcast it comes from (as a theme song). The song was We're Going to Be Friends by The White Stripes, which is a theme song on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. The song was recognized (singing), but Google didn't come up with the podcast. Perhaps I was asking too much, but this might be a great addition in future versions of Hum To Search.

Man da rin

Tian Mi Mi "

Xiè xiè, Google!



Hin di

"Jeena Jeena"

Jee shukriya,

Google !

Spa nish

Nowadays, Spanish is almost as popular as English when it comes to music. I went for “La Bicicleta” by Carlos Vives. Google came up with the original and Shakira's version. Muy bien! "Tu Me Dejaste De Querer" by the Spanish singer C. Tangana also wasn't a problem. Gracias, Google!



Fr en ch I knew exactly what to do: make the saxophone and then bassline sounds from Stromae's "Alors on danse" , but this took me nowhere. I had to hum and mumble, so I went for “Tous les mêmes” and boom! 70% match. Merci, Google!



A r a bic Under different circumstances, I would have been challenged here, but I knew just the song I wanted to find because I'd overheard it many times but never knew its title!



So, this was a real one - I was actually curious to know the song. I started humming and mumbling the words of "Boshret Kheir" by Hussain Al Jassmi. The song is very popular in parts of Europe, thanks to the Arab-speaking immigrant communities. Now, I finally knew its name! Shukran, Google!



Ben g ali At this point of the experiment, I was openly questioning my life choices. The most challenging part was finding a popular Bengali song. I'm not saying there aren't any. It's just that I don't listen to much Bengali music (I do now).



The song of choice was "Tomake Chai" by Kabir Suman (beautiful voice!). I tried humming, but it didn't work. I had to learn the hook… Still - no luck. I played the actual song, and Google found it immediately. So, either I'm not doing a great job with Bengali, or the language isn't amongst the Hum to Search languages. Regardless, dhonnyobaad, Google!



Ru ss ian I was tempted to do Gorky Park's "Bang", but then I realized it's in English (duh!). So, the song was "Katyusha" by Varvara - very popular. Over 50% match on the second try (humming). Spasiba (Спасибо), Google!



P ort u g uese I actually have a pretty basic understanding of Portuguese, and I can probably get by in Portugal for a few days. So, that gives me a slight advantage. First, I went for Salvador Sobral's "Amar Pelos Dois" . 50% match on the first try. Jobim's "Aguas De Marco" (whistling) was too challenging for Google, even though I picked a distinct part of the song where the melody is very recognizable.



I moved on to Tego Calderon's "Pa' Que Retozen" , as the lead synth is extremely recognizable. No luck with whistling or humming. I even tried helping it by beatboxing along (with the melody on top!), and it still came up with nada .



I knew I had to go popular with Don Omar - "Danza Kuduro" . Again, no success when trying to hum or mumble to the opening pad. Finally, singing helped and I scored a 40% match! Obridago, Google!



Indo nesian

I was very intimidated before going into this one. It turns out my Indonesian (humming) is better than my Portuguese. Success on the first try! I felt like I'd won Eurovision. Song: "Putus Atau Terus" by Tami Aulia. Terima kasih, Google!



Urdu

At this stage, I would have felt sorry for my neighbor if he wasn't a pain in the…



Urdu is spoken in Pakistan. The song I picked was " Pakistan Gayi" by Aima Baig. I really didn't know where or how to start here. After I stopped laughing at myself (and dancing, as the video was quite encouraging), I managed to learn to hum the catchy chorus. It took 3-4 attempts, and I couldn't believe it worked, but it did. Shukriya, Google!



G e r m a n I'm throwing a curveball at Google here. I'm in Germany at the time of writing this, and I'll go for a song, which was extremely popular in the country of sausages and beer about 6-7 years ago. I don't think this song was ever officially released. It's just 1:30 minutes-long. Still, it's on Spotify.



I had to be persistent, but it paid off! I found Kazim Akboga's "Is Mir Egal" on the second humming. He was a German comedian and lyricist of Turkish descent. The song went viral back in 2014 due to its funny lyrics and video. The more you know! And... Danke, Google!



Jap an ese I made it a goal of mine: I'll sing in Japanese (no humming). If we look past the fact that it took me five minutes to find the lyrics of the song, it went much better than expected. Let me tell you... If I can mumble out a song in Japanese, anyone can. What I wasn't expecting is success on the first try! The song was a modern pop track called "Kirari" by Fuji Kaze. Arigato, Google!



Sw ahi li It was about time we made it to a new continent! Swahili's one of the official languages in East Africa (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan). Here's the moment to say " asante " - "thank you" (in Swahili) to Wikipedia too!



I'm back to humming/mumbling because, let's be honest: If you're a tourist in any of the countries on the list, how likely are you to work out the language, let alone to start singing the catchy song you heard in the cab on the way from the airport…



The song was "Valu valu" by Jose Chameleone. Humming took me nowhere. I was challenged. Google was too. It guessed Daft Punk, Nicki Minaj, and even Florida Georgia Line. I tried whistling and even singing (if you could call it that) - nothing. Samahani! (Sorry!)



Ta m il I sang in Tamil, although my rendition was closer to gibberish. Shocker! First time's a charm. My research showed that "Kutty Pattas" by Ashwin was the number one song on "India's most authentic Weekly Music Countdown" - Radio Mirchi. Nanri, Google!



Tur kish You've gotten your vaccine (or negative COVID test); you are off to Turkey for a week. It's a night out - you hear "Marlon Brando" - a song by Zaynep Bastik, and you can't stop humming the melody. What do you do? You fire up Google!





I chose this song from Spotify's Top 50 because it's very melodic, and it's easy to "oh-na-na-na" it. In the end, it took about five tries of humming and mumbling. I had to give up on the chorus and go back to the first verse, but it paid off. Teşekkürler, Google!



Ko re an With a risk to piss off the BTS Army, I went for "Lilac" by IU. I thought it was melodic and perfect to hum or whistle. I was wrong. I switched to " Celebrity" by the same artist, and after multiple attempts, I managed to get it right by making a poor impression of her voice in falsetto. Gamsa, Google!



Viet namese

"The Playah" by Soobin Hoang Son & SlimV. It has a very Uptown Funk -like opening Cảm ơn, Google! (yes, "thank you" in Vietnamese sounds like "come on" which ironically is the more appropriate expression to use after Google failed!)



Ita li an This one was very easy for me, and respectively very easy for Google too. If so far I've had to prepare and learn the melodies of some songs, here I knew the song very well. I "sang" the chorus of Mahmood's Rapide, and Google got it right away (30% match). Grazie, Google!



T h a i Last time's a charm too - 69% (wink,wink) match on the first try! Song: "Just Being Friendly" by Tilly Birds & MILLI. This one must've been easy because the singing is very recognizable. Khaawp khun, Google!





Korki Buchek (Корки Бучек) - "Bing-bang" (from "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)". Unfortunately, not a great success . Still... Rahmet, Google!





Verdict





It's important to note that sometimes you simply need to channel your inner pop star and let your voice get melodic (even if it doesn't sound ideal). The melody is key, especially when you don't know the words, but in some cases it's actually the opposite, and if you don't know any of the words, you won't get to your final destination.



Hum to Search is not the only, but it's probably the best “hum-enabled” alternative to Shazam, as it does what Shazam does, but also so much more! SoundHound has pioneered this brilliant function, but Google's is more accessible , and it's likely more powerful thanks to Google's massive data sources.





Still, it's nowhere near perfect. As suggested throughout the review, we'd love to see it improve with rhythm, beat, and separate instruments. Linking a song to its respective podcast or programme would also be a great bonus! Also, we'd love to see the algorithm get better with melodies alone, without the help of actual singing/lyrics.



In the end, I'll have to give it to Google - this is a brilliant piece of software, and it shows how powerful, but yet intuitive to human needs tech is getting. I challenge Shazam and Apple to join the race!

English songs made the experiment more diverse because I know the lyrics to some of the songs I tested, which unlocked my creativity! I figured I should not only hum or whistle but also try to beatbox, play an instrument, etc.:

Mandarin

So… At first I tried outsourcing the job to a friend who's from China. She said she was embarrassed to send me a recording of her humming - later it turned out she was still willing to do it, but at this stage it was too late. I tried mumbling it out, but it didn't work. I had to sneak a few of the Mandarin words in, and voila! I was able to find "Tian Mi Mi" by Teresa Teng. Xiè xiè, Google!

Hindi

This one was very easy. I already knew which song I'll try out, as it was stuck in my head for some time. I'd found a snippet of it (remixed) by chance while fishing for sound design samples, probably about half a year ago. The original song is "Jeena Jeena" by Asif Aslam. Google passed the test with flying colors. Jee shukriya, Google!