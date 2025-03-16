FBI tells phone and PC users not to use these websites

A file converter is software that converts a file from one format to another. The FBI in Denver posted a tweet last week warning about free file converters in the form of websites and smartphone apps. Some of these sites and apps steal a user's PII (Personally Identifiable Information). This includes any information that can be used to identify someone. While the App Store and the Play Store offer some security against malicious apps, this isn't the case when it comes to websites.





When it comes to websites offering free file converters, the Denver FBI said, "Unfortunately, many victims don’t realize they have been infected by malware until it’s too late, and their computer is infected with ransomware or their identity has been stolen." The FBI suggests that the best thing to do if you think that your PII has been stolen is to "Take a breath, slow down and think. Be aware of your actions online and what risks you could be exposed to."





The FBI goes on to tell PC users that they need to have some updated antivirus software running on their computers. The G men suggest that if you have safe browsing on your web browser, you should have it enabled as that could protect you from having your PII swiped. All of this advice is pertinent whether you use one of the top two mobile browsers (Chrome and Safari) or you're running Edge on your desktop.





Safe browsing is found on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and some other browsers. It warns you about malicious websites, blocks pop-ups and unwanted downloads, and offers privacy settings to control tracking and cookies.











If you happen to believe that you've been scammed by a malicious file converter website or app, the FBI says that you need to report it at ic3.gov, or by tapping this link . This link will take you to the Internet Crime Complaint Center where you can report the incident. According to ic3.gov, victims have lost $37 billion in online scams from 2019-2023 with the $3.5 billion stolen in 2019 running up to $12.5 billion in 2023.





At this moment, web and app users are being advised to stay away from utility tools like file converters. The ic3.gov says that such apps and websites always have a ready audience and to make matters even worse, these apps are said to be easy to infect. If you do need a file converter, stick to using one from a developer you know or the stock app found in the operating system that came with your device.

