FBI warns that fraudulent apps being beta tested are stealing victims' money

The FBI is warning mobile device users of a new technique used by cybercriminals to promote malicious beta versions of apps on popular app storefronts. When these apps are installed on mobile devices they are then used to steal personal information and more. The bad guys submit the apps to app stores as beta apps. In case you're not familiar with the term, a beta app is one that is being tested by users who submit feedback about the app to its developers before the app is officially released.

The FBI says Beta apps are not subject to the rigorous testing that stable versions of an app must face







The report says that beta apps do not go through the same rigorous code review and instead, they are "superficially scrutinized" to make sure that they are not compromised. This allows the malicious code to remain hidden that is activated after the app is installed on a phone. This code performs hostile activity such as gaining access to financial accounts, stealing personal data, and completely taking over control of your phone.









The FBI says that these apps might appear legitimate and could have names and use images that are similar to popular apps. Cybercriminals might use phishing schemes (which are fake emails that look legitimate) or romance schemes to get in touch with the victim. The victim is then led by the criminals to install a fraudulent beta app on their phone by promising the victim a big financial reward.





Getting the victim to install the fake beta app is key to this scam. The FBI says it "is aware of fraud schemes wherein unidentified cyber criminals contact victims on dating and networking apps and direct them to download a fraudulent beta version of a mobile app, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, that enable theft. The victims enter legitimate account details into the app, sending money they believe will be invested in cryptocurrency, but instead, the victim funds are sent to the cybercriminals."

The FBI says to watch out for these signs that you might have installed an app with malware







The FBI notice includes a list of red flags that can warn you that a malware-laden app is installed on your device. These red flags, some of which we've discussed in the past, include:



