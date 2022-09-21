 OnePlus has a crazy fast 80W car charger to go with your non-iPhone - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

OnePlus has a crazy fast 80W car charger to go with your non-iPhone

Accessories OnePlus Oppo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus outs crazy fast 80W car charger to go with your non-iPhone
The OnePlus 10T is America's fastest charging phone, coming with a whopping 160W brick in the box that we measured can take it to a half charge in 10 minutes and to a full charge from a completely depleted 5000 mAh battery in 23 minutes. 

For comparison, it took more than an hour and a half to charge the new iPhone 14 with Apple's recommended charger, despite its much smaller battery.

Oppo, the sister company of OnePlus, has a crazy fast car charger to go with those phones that can charge fully in about 20 minutes and whose batteries are rated to survive 1600 full charge-discharge cycles, double the average of packs in phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Get a free OnePlus 10T storage upgrade on Amazon!

Amazon directly sells you the OnePlus 10T 16GB/256GB model for the price of the base version, knocking off a Benjamin off its price without the bundles.
$100 off (13%) Trade-in Gift
Buy at Amazon

Get the 16GB RAM OnePlus 10T for just $355 after gifts and trade-in

The OnePlus 10T can be had with a free case, charger, and Buds Z 2. Tack those on, and the souped-up 16GB/256GB version can now be had for just $355 with the nice trade-ins to be had, like $250 for the oldie OnePlus 8T.
$393 off (52%) Trade-in Gift
$356
$749
Buy at OnePlus

The car charger is rated at the bonkers 80W and can pump your OnePlus, Oppo, or other fast-charging handset in a record amount of time for an accessory you can use in your vehicle. 

It supports both the OnePlus and Oppo's SuperVOOC charging standard, as well as the common USB-C Power Delivery, meaning that you can also charge all USB-PD gadgets with it as well, like your MacBook Air 2022, for instance. 

To top it all off, the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger costs just $39.99 in the US, or less than some slower regular chargers. There are other very fast car chargers at a similar price out there, like the 100W one from Baseus, but they aren't rated for the SuperVOOC standard so you might not expect the same charging speeds as with the default OnePlus affair.


Loading Comments...

Latest News

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless