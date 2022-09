OnePlus has a crazy fast 80W car charger to go with your non-iPhone

Oppo, the sister company of OnePlus, has a crazy fast car charger to go with those phones that can charge fully in about 20 minutes and whose batteries are rated to survive 1600 full charge-discharge cycles, double the average of packs in phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Galaxy S22 Ultra





The car charger is rated at the bonkers 80W and can pump your OnePlus, Oppo, or other fast-charging handset in a record amount of time for an accessory you can use in your vehicle.





It supports both the OnePlus and Oppo's SuperVOOC charging standard, as well as the common USB-C Power Delivery, meaning that you can also charge all USB-PD gadgets with it as well, like your MacBook Air 2022, for instance.





To top it all off, the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger costs just $39.99 in the US , or less than some slower regular chargers. There are other very fast car chargers at a similar price out there, like the 100W one from Baseus , but they aren't rated for the SuperVOOC standard so you might not expect the same charging speeds as with the default OnePlus affair.









For comparison, it took more than an hour and a half to charge the new iPhone 14 with Apple's recommended charger, despite its much smaller battery.