Fairphone 5 finally gets its Android 14 update, here is what’s new

Android 14

New look, new layouts: Android 14 comes with a new look and feel for your device. Dark mode is now the new default.

Make your lowest volume setting even lower: With the introduction of Android 14's split sliders for ring and notification volumes, we have revisited our sound levels, and lowered the minimum volume on your device.

Enhanced PIN security: With the Android 14, you now have the option to set a PIN of up to six digits instead of four.

App data permissions: With Android 14, you will get comprehensive information about how your apps are collecting data (works with compatible apps).

Flash notifications: You can now switch on flash notifications from your Accessibility and Notifications settings. This way, your phone stays on silent or Do Not Disturb mode, while giving you visual light cues from your screen and camera flash for new notifications.

Font size scaling: Scale up your font size to 200% for better readability if needed.

Improved magnification: Magnifying the screen is now more intuitive, with the ability to pinch to zoom in and out from 100%.

No more Always Show Time and Info: We removed the Always Show Time and Info feature on the Fairphone 5, as it was a major battery drainer, as per our data.

One of the most customizable Android smartphones available for purchase, the, is now getting the long-awaited Android 14 update. Although they are part of a niche category, Fairphone handsets offer some benefits that traditional smartphones don’t.For starters, they feature a modular design, which means that components are easy to replace. That also boosts the device’s repairability score since it’s very easy to replace a faulty component.Another important benefit that Fairphone owners get is long-term software support. Fairphone 5 will receive software updates for 8 years, which is more than any other handset maker offers at the moment.That said, if you own a, you’ll be gettingin the coming days. The new iteration of Google’s operating system brings many unique new features and improvements, including new look and layouts, better PIN security, improved magnification, and more.Along with the changes above, Fairphone also included the July 2024 security patch. Theupdate will roll out in waves to allusers very soon.In related news, the company announced that Fairphone 4 users will find out when theirupdate arrives in mid-September.