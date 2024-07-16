Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Fairphone 5 finally gets its Android 14 update, here is what’s new

By
0comments
One of the most customizable Android smartphones available for purchase, the Fairphone 5, is now getting the long-awaited Android 14 update. Although they are part of a niche category, Fairphone handsets offer some benefits that traditional smartphones don’t.

For starters, they feature a modular design, which means that components are easy to replace. That also boosts the device’s repairability score since it’s very easy to replace a faulty component.

Another important benefit that Fairphone owners get is long-term software support. Fairphone 5 will receive software updates for 8 years, which is more than any other handset maker offers at the moment.

That said, if you own a Fairphone 5, you’ll be getting Android 14 in the coming days. The new iteration of Google’s operating system brings many unique new features and improvements, including new look and layouts, better PIN security, improved magnification, and more.

  • New look, new layouts: Android 14 comes with a new look and feel for your device. Dark mode is now the new default.
  • Make your lowest volume setting even lower: With the introduction of Android 14’s split sliders for ring and notification volumes, we have revisited our sound levels, and lowered the minimum volume on your device.
  • Enhanced PIN security: With the Android 14, you now have the option to set a PIN of up to six digits instead of four.
  • App data permissions: With Android 14, you will get comprehensive information about how your apps are collecting data (works with compatible apps).
  • Flash notifications: You can now switch on flash notifications from your Accessibility and Notifications settings. This way, your phone stays on silent or Do Not Disturb mode, while giving you visual light cues from your screen and camera flash for new notifications.
  • Font size scaling: Scale up your font size to 200% for better readability if needed.
  • Improved magnification: Magnifying the screen is now more intuitive, with the ability to pinch to zoom in and out from 100%.
  • No more Always Show Time and Info: We removed the Always Show Time and Info feature on the Fairphone 5, as it was a major battery drainer, as per our data.

Along with the changes above, Fairphone also included the July 2024 security patch. The Android 14 update will roll out in waves to all Fairphone 5 users very soon.

In related news, the company announced that Fairphone 4 users will find out when their Android 14 update arrives in mid-September.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024: Epic tablet deals to splurge on
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
