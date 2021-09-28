Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Android

Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades
Dutch brand Fairphone has been creating sustainable smartphones for almost a decade and its newest model — the Fairphone 4 5G — has leaked in full ahead of its official announcement later this week.

The Fairphone 4 5G is the brand's latest sustainable smartphone


Offering a relatively unique design language, leaked marketing renders of the Fairphone 4 5G show off a triangular camera module on the back that’s home to two sensors, an LED flash, and a little extra.

A 48-megapixel main camera with OIS is said to be on the cards and unspecified sensor likely acts as either a macro or depth shooter. What at first looks like a third camera is expected to be a laser autofocus system.

Turning the Fairphone 4 5G over reveals a much more common design choice — a notched display with a large chin. The screen measures in 6.3-inches and delivers a Full-HD+ resolution. It’s expected to be an LCD panel.

Sandwiched between the front and rear panel is a metal frame. The back of the phone is made from plastic and can be removed, with the aim being to deliver a durable device that’s also easy to repair.

Other Fairphone 4 5G features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with 5G network support as standard, and Android 11 pre-installed straight out of the box.

The Fairphone 4 5G is set to be announced on Thursday, September 30. Shipments should commence soon after with the device itself retailing at €600 in Europe with 128GB of internal storage. A pricier 256GB variant is planned.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Pricey new Amazon Halo View health and fitness band adds display, BMI tracking
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Pricey new Amazon Halo View health and fitness band adds display, BMI tracking
Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)
by Alan Friedman,  2
Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display
Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 2022
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 2022
Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa completely private
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa completely private
iPhone 13: I hate that you'll love Apple's recycled iPhone 12 Pro
by Martin Filipov,  0
iPhone 13: I hate that you'll love Apple's recycled iPhone 12 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless