Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades

The Fairphone 4 5G is the brand's latest sustainable smartphone

Other Fairphone 4 5G features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with 5G network support as standard, and Android 11 pre-installed straight out of the box.



The Fairphone 4 5G is set to be announced on Thursday, September 30. Shipments should commence soon after with the device itself retailing at €600 in Europe with 128GB of internal storage. A pricier 256GB variant is planned.

Dutch brand Fairphone has been creating sustainable smartphones for almost a decade and its newest model — the Fairphone 4 5G — has leaked in full ahead of its official announcement later this week.Offering a relatively unique design language, leaked marketing renders of the Fairphone 4 5G show off a triangular camera module on the back that’s home to two sensors, an LED flash, and a little extra.A 48-megapixel main camera with OIS is said to be on the cards and unspecified sensor likely acts as either a macro or depth shooter. What at first looks like a third camera is expected to be a laser autofocus system.Turning the Fairphone 4 5G over reveals a much more common design choice — a notched display with a large chin. The screen measures in 6.3-inches and delivers a Full-HD+ resolution. It’s expected to be an LCD panel.Sandwiched between the front and rear panel is a metal frame. The back of the phone is made from plastic and can be removed, with the aim being to deliver a durable device that’s also easy to repair.