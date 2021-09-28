Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades

The Fairphone 4 5G is the brand's latest sustainable smartphone

Other Fairphone 4 5G features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with 5G network support as standard, and Android 11 pre-installed straight out of the box.



The Fairphone 4 5G is set to be announced on Thursday, September 30. Shipments should commence soon after with the device itself retailing at €600 in Europe with 128GB of internal storage. A pricier 256GB variant is planned.

