Facebook starts rolling out chronologically ordered Feeds

“One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don't miss friends' posts. So today we're launching a Feed tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you'll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further,”







The new Feed tab in Facebook is already rolling out to some users on Android and iOS. There’s a slight difference between the two operating systems - on Android the tab can be found at the top of the UI, while on iOS it is at the bottom. The fill rollout should take place over the course of next week.



