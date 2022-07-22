Facebook starts rolling out chronologically ordered Feeds
Facebook is gaining a new way for users to consume content from friends, Favorites, Pages and groups - a chronologically ordered Feed tab. Mark Zuckerberg posted a short demo of the feature on Thursday, saying it is one of the most requested features on Facebook.
“One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don't miss friends' posts. So today we're launching a Feed tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you'll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further,” posted Zuckerberg on Facebook.
The new Feed tab in Facebook is already rolling out to some users on Android and iOS. There’s a slight difference between the two operating systems - on Android the tab can be found at the top of the UI, while on iOS it is at the bottom. The fill rollout should take place over the course of next week.
Furthermore, people will be able to create a Favorites list inside the Feeds tab, consisting of friends, pages and groups, in order to get to their favorite content faster and easier. This change is similar to what Meta has done with Instagram - the company announced a chronological Feed back in January, and rolled out the feature a couple of weeks later.
