Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Europe to extend ban on targeted ads for Facebook and Instagram

Apps
Europe to extend ban on targeted ads for Facebook and Instagram
Europe has been scrutinizing big tech companies seriously for a few years now, and it's been working towards reigning in these companies' powers. One of the aspects on which Europe has been focusing is how companies use citizens' data. Meta received a temporary ban from showing targeted ads to users in the EU back in July, and now it seems the ban is getting extended, reports TechRadar.

Facebook and Instagram still won't get targeted ads in Europe


For those of you who don't know, targeted ads are personalized ads that an app delivers to you based on an analysis of your online behavior and interests. Europe doesn't like that data collection and has been cracking down on it for a while now.  

In July of this year, Norway's Data Protection Authority (DPA) issued a temporary ban on Facebook and Instagram's targeted ads. Norway isn't a part of the European Union, but it's a part of the European Economic Area. The ban was going to eventually expire, but it's now about to be extended by Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC).

The new ban is going to be in effect for longer and covers the entire European Economic Area and countries like Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

It is unclear how long this ban extension will go on, and whether the European Union will ever let Facebook and Instagram get targeted ads in the region. Meta now has a new subscription option for European users that will get rid of ads entirely on its two biggest social media platforms. Maybe that will be the way to go forward for Meta in Europe - counting on people wanting ad-free Meta platforms instead of targeting personalized ads to them.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless