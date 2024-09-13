Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Facebook and Instagram posts edited with AI are getting new labels next week

Apps
Facebook new AI info label
Meta announced back in July plans to change how it labels content edited or manipulated with generative AI on its social platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The issue was that some content included only minor modifications using AI, such as retouching tools, yet they were still labeled “Made with AI.” To make it more clear for users, Meta has decided to replace the “Made with AI” label with “AI info” across all its app.

People can click the “AI info” label to get more information about the level of AI editing a picture or video received before being posted on Facebook and/or Instagram.

Today, Meta confirmed that it will start rolling out the changes to the “AI info” labels next week on all its platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Once the update is deployed, content that Meta detects that it’s been only modified or edited by AI tool will be labeled with the “AI info” tag.

The "AI info" label will be hidden in a menu | Credit: Meta

However, Meta says that it will still display the “AI info” label for content that was generated by an AI tool and share whether the content is labeled because of industry-shared signals or because someone self-disclosed.

Basically, if Meta detects that content posted on Facebook or Instagram has been edited with AI tools, it will hide the “AI info” label in a menu that users can click to get more information.

All content generated with AI will be automatically tagged with the “AI info” label for everyone to see.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

