Facebook and Instagram posts edited with AI are getting new labels next week

The "AI info" label will be hidden in a menu | Credit: Meta

However, Meta says that it will still display the “AI info” label for content that was generated by an AI tool and share whether the content is labeled because of industry-shared signals or because someone self-disclosed.Basically, if Meta detects that content posted on Facebook or Instagram has been edited with AI tools, it will hide the “AI info” label in a menu that users can click to get more information.All content generated with AI will be automatically tagged with the “AI info” label for everyone to see.