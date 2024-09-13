Facebook and Instagram posts edited with AI are getting new labels next week
Meta announced back in July plans to change how it labels content edited or manipulated with generative AI on its social platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
The issue was that some content included only minor modifications using AI, such as retouching tools, yet they were still labeled “Made with AI.” To make it more clear for users, Meta has decided to replace the “Made with AI” label with “AI info” across all its app.
Today, Meta confirmed that it will start rolling out the changes to the “AI info” labels next week on all its platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Once the update is deployed, content that Meta detects that it’s been only modified or edited by AI tool will be labeled with the “AI info” tag.
However, Meta says that it will still display the “AI info” label for content that was generated by an AI tool and share whether the content is labeled because of industry-shared signals or because someone self-disclosed.
All content generated with AI will be automatically tagged with the “AI info” label for everyone to see.
People can click the “AI info” label to get more information about the level of AI editing a picture or video received before being posted on Facebook and/or Instagram.
The "AI info" label will be hidden in a menu | Credit: Meta
Basically, if Meta detects that content posted on Facebook or Instagram has been edited with AI tools, it will hide the “AI info” label in a menu that users can click to get more information.
