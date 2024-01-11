Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Every angle of the black and blue OnePlus 12R revealed in leaked renders
We are just days from the global launch of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, and leaks are popping up more than ever. The OnePlus 12R has been in the spotlight quite a bit, mostly under the name OnePlus Ace 3, which already made its debut in China.

Both phones really are mirror images of each other, and we have fresh proof. Roland Quandt, a well-known leaker, has released what appears to be official renders of the OnePlus 12R in black and blue. These images give us a full 360-degree view of both color options. At this point, the design holds no surprises; it is all out in the open for us to see.

The leaker points out that these images show the European version of the OnePlus 12R, but that is not a big deal. We expect that the same models will be up for grabs in other regions, too.

 

As you can see from the images, the phone shares a lot of design elements with its flagship sibling, the OnePlus 12. Key features include a curved screen adorned with a centrally placed camera hole. The bezels around the screen are also notably slim, adding to the phone's sleek appearance.

On the right side of the phone, you will find the physical buttons, while the alert slider is conveniently positioned on the left, maintaining the OnePlus design tradition. Even though the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 look pretty similar on the outside, they pack some distinct features under the hood. For a closer look at how they stack up against each other, you can dive into our detailed article– OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus 12R is shaping up to be a feature-packed device. It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 2780 x 1264 LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will power the phone.

Battery life looks promising with a 5,500mAh battery, and it gets even better with 100W charging, ensuring quick power-ups. For photography enthusiasts, the OnePlus 12R will come equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera using Sony’s IMX890 sensor, complemented by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

In terms of pricing, rumors are hinting that the OnePlus 12R will be priced at $499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 16GB/256GB variant is expected to be available for $599. The global launch of the smartphone will be on January 23, and it is anticipated to be available in the US and Europe.
