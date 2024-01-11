Every angle of the black and blue OnePlus 12R revealed in leaked renders

We are just days from the global launch of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, and leaks are popping up more than ever. The OnePlus 12R has been in the spotlight quite a bit, mostly under the name OnePlus Ace 3, which already made its debut in China.









As you can see from the images, the phone shares a lot of design elements with its flagship sibling, the OnePlus 12 . Key features include a curved screen adorned with a centrally placed camera hole. The bezels around the screen are also notably slim, adding to the phone's sleek appearance.



On the right side of the phone, you will find the physical buttons, while the alert slider is conveniently positioned on the left, maintaining the OnePlus design tradition. Even though the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 look pretty similar on the outside, they pack some distinct features under the hood. For a closer look at how they stack up against each other, you can dive into our detailed article– OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R.



The OnePlus 12R is shaping up to be a feature-packed device. It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 2780 x 1264 LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will power the phone.



Battery life looks promising with a 5,500mAh battery, and it gets even better with 100W charging, ensuring quick power-ups. For photography enthusiasts, the OnePlus 12R will come equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera using Sony's IMX890 sensor, complemented by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.



These images give us a full 360-degree view of both color options. At this point, the design holds no surprises; it is all out in the open for us to see. The leaker points out that these images show the European version of the OnePlus 12R, but that is not a big deal. We expect that the same models will be up for grabs in other regions, too.