European Committee votes in favor of common USB-C port for all devices, iPhones included

We say Lightning, as Apple is the main major holdout when it comes to equipping its iPhones and iPads with proprietary ports and this vote will directly affect its devices the most.





The move will request all new phones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld videogame consoles, and portable speakers to have one common USB-C port for charging and data transfer, except when the device is too small, such as a smartwatch. According to the Committee vote\s press release:









As evident, wireless charging will also be on the standardization chopping block. Next month, the European Parliament will be voting to approve this draft legislation and will have to then send it to the usual round of token EU member states votes, so Apple's iPhone 14 will definitely be safe from the directive's requirements for now.

The European Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee has voted on the "common port" directive that seeks to mandate all electronics manufacturers equip their devices with a USB-C port rather than go the haphazard Lightning way.