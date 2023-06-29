Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

New EU law could force Apple to make it easier to move iCloud data to other cloud services

Apple
3
New EU law could force Apple to make it easier to move iCloud data to other cloud services
If you've been following the tech world in the last few years, you'd know that the European Union has undertaken different actions to try to limit the "power" of big tech corporations. We've seen proposed legislation on many fronts aimed to make the tech world more competition-friendly, for instance.

Now, the latest advancements by the EU on the topic are on cloud services, reports AppleInsider. A new act intends to make it easier for people to move their data between services, including iCloud.

EU working on a law to make moving your data between services easier


As you may know, Apple's systems are pretty closed off to third-party solutions. iCloud storage is not an exception, and it's not very easy to transfer your data from it to other storage solutions. The Data Act, which was proposed in 2022 by the European Commission, aims to make the process easier.

The European Commission reached an agreement on the proposed legislation, moving it forward (of course, as you know, it's not going to become a law immediately, it needs to pass different stages before getting to that point). The legislation aims to simplify moving to alternative data services, but also aims to protect against unauthorized data transfers, and puts in place interoperability standards.

But that's not all! The Data Act also gives more power to customers and companies in how the data generated by their products can be used.

As for Apple, this means the company will have to modify iCloud to simplify the process of transferring data to another service, like for example Google Drive. Right now, Apple has an app for Android that's called "Move to iOS" which makes it easier to transfer your data, obviously, for Android to iOS. But an app that does the opposite is not available by Apple at this point.

The EU has been working on legislation aimed to reduce the monopoly of big tech for quite some time now.

We have legislations like the Digital Markets Act (the DMA) and the Digital Services Act (the DSA), which got signed into law last year. The first one is responsible for ensuring fair competition in digital marketplaces (like for example third-party app stores on iPhone). The second legislation focuses on regulating online content and aims to hold big tech (like big social media for example) responsible for dealing with illegal content on their platforms.

Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless