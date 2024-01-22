ESR cases bring MagSafe to the Galaxy S24 series!

This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Galaxy S24 phones, ESR's expertise brings MagSafe to the Samsung Galaxy with a new series of products.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra . ESR is a case maker that has long specialized in multi-functional cases — incorporating a strong MagSafe magnet ring on the back, and some form of hidden kickstand, at least. Now, with the launch of thephones, ESR's expertise brings MagSafe to the Samsung Galaxy with a new series of products.The ESR HaloLock cases come in a variety of flavors — whether you want super-tough armor, a daily protection case, or a transparent cover that lets that jewel of a phone shine through. You can complete the package with an ESR screen protector and camera ring covers for all-around defense of your brand-new





ESR Boost Flickstand Case (HaloLock)









A sleek case in a soft matte finish, which will improve grip and protect your Galaxy S24 Ultra with shock-absorbing Air Guard corners, camera guard, and display lip. The innovative Flickstand is flush with the case when retracted. Flick it out, and you can prop the Galaxy S24 Ultra up both vertically and horizontally. It is an aluminum alloy stand, tested to last 3,000+ uses.



This is one of the very few cases for Galaxy S24 Ultra that has both a magnetic ring and kickstand on the back. Since the Flickstand Case has a strong 1,500 g MagSafe ring on its back, you can use MagSafe accessories with your Galaxy S24 Ultra . Even better, it will be ready for the Qi2 chargers coming in the near future. ESR does have an ecosystem of HaloLock accessories that will also be available to you!





ESR Armor Kickstand Case









Full, all-around protection. The ESR Armor consists of a frame with Air Guard corners, screen guard panel for the front, a tough acrylic back, and a set of individual camera lens protectors. Apply the full set to your Galaxy S24 Ultra and you can take it with you on any adventure.



Of course, there's a retractable kickstand on the back of the case, so you can set it up to watch videos, browse the web, or take a hands-free photo, selfie, group shot.





ESR Boost Kickstand Case









The ESR Boost is a great daily use case — it's transparent, and it's lightweight, yet it offers military-grade protection with its Air Guard corners, hard acrylic back, and camera- and display-guarding lips. It rocks an aluminum-alloy kickstand that has been tested to hold for 3,000+ uses, and can be propped up for either horizontal or vertical viewing.





ESR Classic Hybrid Case (HaloLock)







Simplicity is often most effective — the Classic Hybrid Case is transparent and lightweight, and comes with a 1,500 g strong magnetic ring on the back. Compatible with ESR's HaloLock accessories, or other MagSafe gadgets, it will enhance and improve your Galaxy S24 Ultra experience. Especially once Qi2 chargers start coming out a bit later down the line!





ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector









Galaxy S24 Ultra 's very soft curves for a seamless fit. The protector stops shy of the phone's edges, leaving enough space for a case — an ESR case would be a guaranteed fit.



You can easily install it at home thanks to the auto-alignment installation frame it comes with. You also get two protectors in the kit, meaning you still have a spare if you break the one.



There's also a Privacy variant of the Tempered Glass Protector, where nobody will be able to look at your screen contents when viewing at an angle. Add an extra layer of protection with ESR's glass screen protector. It is super-thin at 0.25 mm and has been tested to retain screen touch sensitivity and fingerprint reader accuracy. It has subtly curved edges, which follow the's very soft curves for a seamless fit. The protector stops shy of the phone's edges, leaving enough space for a case — an ESR case would be a guaranteed fit.You can easily install it at home thanks to the auto-alignment installation frame it comes with. You also get two protectors in the kit, meaning you still have a spare if you break the one.There's also a Privacy variant of the Tempered Glass Protector, where nobody will be able to look at your screen contents when viewing at an angle.





ESR Armorite Camera Lens Protectors









Samsung sure is bold, designing the Galaxy S24 Ultra lenses to be these rings that poke out of the phone individually. If you'd like to protect them, but not interfere with the profile of the phone, you can apply ESR's Armorite Protectors — they come with an easy alignment guide and fit seamlessly over the S24 Ultra's rings, protecting them from any nasty accidents.





