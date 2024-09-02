Elon Musk’s X wins round in court as judge allows reputation damage lawsuit to proceed
Last year, X filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for America (MMFA), claiming that MMFA should be held accountable for negative reporting that led companies to withdraw their ads from X. In early March, Media Matters requested to have the case dismissed, arguing that X's lawsuit lacked “personal jurisdiction,” was in an “improper venue,” and failed to “state a claim.” Now, there is a new development in this story.
A federal judge in Texas has decided not to dismiss a lawsuit from Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, against watchdog Media Matters. X alleges that Media Matters hurt its reputation by claiming that ads for major brands were placed next to extremist content.
O'Connor rejected Media Matters' attempts to get the case thrown out, including the claim that it couldn’t be liable for business disparagement because it was reporting true statements. He pointed out that X had made a strong enough case that Media Matters acted with “actual malice” in its criticisms of the platform.
Ad revenue on X took a hit after Musk bought the platform in 2022 for $44 billion. Following the acquisition, X faced criticism for its relaxed content moderation, as it reinstated previously suspended accounts, leading brands to worry about their ads showing up next to inappropriate content.
This report came just a day after Musk agreed with a user on X who falsely claimed that Jewish people were fueling hatred against white people, stating that the user was expressing "the actual truth." Musk later issued an apology for his comments.
So, basically, a lawsuit aimed at silencing critics of Elon Musk’s X is set to proceed. And it looks like X isn’t going after MMFA for lying; instead, it is upset that they are digging up negative stories about the company and not presenting them in a more flattering way.
In other news about X, the platform is on the verge of being suspended across Brazil, a country with a population of 217 million.
Judge rejects Media Matters' attempt to dismiss X's non-libel lawsuit
