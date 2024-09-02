Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Elon Musk’s X wins round in court as judge allows reputation damage lawsuit to proceed

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A phone displaying the X app, featuring Elon Musk's account.
Last year, X filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for America (MMFA), claiming that MMFA should be held accountable for negative reporting that led companies to withdraw their ads from X. In early March, Media Matters requested to have the case dismissed, arguing that X's lawsuit lacked “personal jurisdiction,” was in an “improper venue,” and failed to “state a claim.” Now, there is a new development in this story.

Judge rejects Media Matters' attempt to dismiss X's non-libel lawsuit


A federal judge in Texas has decided not to dismiss a lawsuit from Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, against watchdog Media Matters. X alleges that Media Matters hurt its reputation by claiming that ads for major brands were placed next to extremist content.

US District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth stated that X can move forward with federal claims, arguing that Media Matters “knowingly and maliciously fabricated side-by-side images” showing major advertisers next to neo-Nazi content, which reportedly led some companies to stop or cut back on their ads.

O'Connor rejected Media Matters' attempts to get the case thrown out, including the claim that it couldn’t be liable for business disparagement because it was reporting true statements. He pointed out that X had made a strong enough case that Media Matters acted with “actual malice” in its criticisms of the platform.

Media Matters for America logo alongside drawings of a paper, television, and microphone.
Media Matters for America was launched in May 2004. | Image credit – MMFA


Ad revenue on X took a hit after Musk bought the platform in 2022 for $44 billion. Following the acquisition, X faced criticism for its relaxed content moderation, as it reinstated previously suspended accounts, leading brands to worry about their ads showing up next to inappropriate content.

The Media Matters report at the heart of X’s lawsuit was published online in November. The organization claimed to have found ads from Apple, IBM, Oracle, and other companies placed alongside posts praising the Nazi party.

This report came just a day after Musk agreed with a user on X who falsely claimed that Jewish people were fueling hatred against white people, stating that the user was expressing "the actual truth." Musk later issued an apology for his comments.

Recommended Stories
So, basically, a lawsuit aimed at silencing critics of Elon Musk’s X is set to proceed. And it looks like X isn’t going after MMFA for lying; instead, it is upset that they are digging up negative stories about the company and not presenting them in a more flattering way.

In other news about X, the platform is on the verge of being suspended across Brazil, a country with a population of 217 million.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless