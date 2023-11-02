Echo and Echo Dot Amazon bundle with awesome discount for Alexa's birthday!

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
"Alexa, when is your birthday?" If you asked this question to Amazon's virtual assistant you would find out that it is just around the corner, on November 6. In celebration to that, Amazon is currently having a sale on its best products, and the awesome offers that is currently live is the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (5th Gen) multi-room music bundle!

Echo (4th Gen) Multi-room Music bundle with Echo Dot (5th Gen)

$67 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

And when we say "awesome" we mean it! Right now, you can buy the Echo multi-room music bundle for 45% less than its original price of $150, which means you save $67! There are no restrictions when it comes to color options, so you can get the speakers in Twilight Blue, and classic black or white.

You might be wondering what the heck a multi-room music buncle means. Well, there are a few reasons to get one of these. First, you can place the two speakers, as the name suggests, in different rooms so the music you play reaches both ares. If you want to upgrade your movie-watching experience, you can also use the Echo and Echo Dot alongside a Fire TV to immerse yourself in home theatre audio. You can even use them as Wi-Fi extenders.

And of course, the star of the show and the reason for this sweet deal is Alexa, and the Echo speakers this bundle brings you both come with the virtual assistant. This allows you to play music from popular streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. Both speakers are also support lossless HD audio.

It's not all about audio though, you can ask Alexa to control the rest of your compatible smart home gadgets like lights, locks, cameras, and whatever else you've equipped your place with. This is the first discount of this type that we see, and it is quite the bargain, so make sure you don't miss out!
