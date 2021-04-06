Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps

The eBay mobile app now lets sellers scan their trading cards

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 06, 2021, 9:59 PM
The eBay mobile app now lets sellers scan their trading cards
eBay is a heaven on earth for collectors, but if you plan to sell your trading cards, the experience can be hell, especially if you have a lot to list. The folks at eBay have acknowledged this annoying issue and decided to add a nifty feature to the mobile app.

Starting this month, eBay customers using either Android or iOS devices will be able to scan their trading cards before putting them on sale. At first, the new selling tool implemented in the app will support Magic The Gathering cards, but it will soon expand to Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! in May, followed by sports trading cards and other collective card games later this year.

To start scanning your cards, simply open the eBay app on your iPhone or Android smartphone and type the name of the game (i.e. Magic The Gathering). Select “Tap to search with your camera” and point your phone's camera at the card to scan its image. A list of possible matches will show up on your phone, so make sure to choose the correct one to add to your listing.

You can add not just photos, but additional details like card condition, price, and shipping to complete your listing. According to eBay, the new changes will be available in April, so check back again if it's not available right away.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless