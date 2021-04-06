The eBay mobile app now lets sellers scan their trading cards
Starting this month, eBay customers using either Android or iOS devices will be able to scan their trading cards before putting them on sale. At first, the new selling tool implemented in the app will support Magic The Gathering cards, but it will soon expand to Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! in May, followed by sports trading cards and other collective card games later this year.
You can add not just photos, but additional details like card condition, price, and shipping to complete your listing. According to eBay, the new changes will be available in April, so check back again if it's not available right away.