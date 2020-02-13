Little known promotion doubles your free Disney+ trial to two weeks
There are a couple of ways to view the streaming content on Disney+ without paying for it. First, Verizon subscribers receive a full year of the service for free. Secondly, every consumer receives a free seven-day trial when they first sign up for the service. But after that trial period ends, you'll have to pay $6.99 per month or $69.99 for an annual subscription (which works out to $5.83 per month). Each account can contain up to seven different user profiles and the service can be used on up to four devices simultaneously.
If you've completed all of the above correctly, you will receive a redemption code offering you a two-week trial of Disney+. The service launched this past November and already has over 28 million subscribers streaming classic animation (Cinderella), more recent animation (Frozen), Pixar titles (Toy Story 4), Marvel films (Avengers Endgame), Star Wars related content (The Mandalorian), and Disney Channel favorites (DuckTales). The code must be redeemed before June 15th, 2020.
There is one thing to keep in mind. After the two weeks is up, you will be automatically billed $6.99 each month for a subscription. So if you do take Disney and Kellogg up on this offer, make sure that you cancel the service before the two-week trial period is over.
Disney+ is available from the App Store for iOS devices and from the Google Play Store for Android devices. On the web, the streamer can be found right here.
