Little known promotion doubles your free Disney+ trial to two weeks

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
Feb 13, 2020, 3:32 PM
Little known promotion doubles your free Disney+ trial to two weeks
There are a couple of ways to view the streaming content on Disney+ without paying for it. First, Verizon subscribers receive a full year of the service for free. Secondly, every consumer receives a free seven-day trial when they first sign up for the service. But after that trial period ends, you'll have to pay $6.99 per month or $69.99 for an annual subscription (which works out to $5.83 per month). Each account can contain up to seven different user profiles and the service can be used on up to four devices simultaneously.

The free seven-day trial is only available one time per person, but if you have yet to subscribe to Disney+ BGR has discovered a way that you can double the free trial period to two weeks. And all you have to do is buy a box of one of the following cereals from Kellogg's from now through March 29th: Corn Pops, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Crispix, Apple Jacks, or Corn Flakes. Within 30 days of the purchase, snap a photo of the receipt verifying that you did indeed purchase the cereal. Take a visit to Kellogg's online site and subscribe. Once you've accomplished that, you will need to upload the photo of the receipt before April 28th, 2020.

If you've completed all of the above correctly, you will receive a redemption code offering you a two-week trial of Disney+. The service launched this past November and already has over 28 million subscribers streaming classic animation (Cinderella), more recent animation (Frozen), Pixar titles (Toy Story 4), Marvel films (Avengers Endgame), Star Wars related content (The Mandalorian), and Disney Channel favorites (DuckTales). The code must be redeemed before June 15th, 2020.

There is one thing to keep in mind. After the two weeks is up, you will be automatically billed $6.99 each month for a subscription. So if you do take Disney and Kellogg up on this offer, make sure that you cancel the service before the two-week trial period is over.

