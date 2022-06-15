Dish launches 5G service in 120+ US cities, avoids millions in fines
Dish was very clear earlier this month that it doesn’t need to delay its 5G rollout and that it will light up the service on schedule. Without any heads up to potential customers, Dish has done the impossible and rolled out its 5G network in more than 120 cities across the United States.
What’s really interesting about this is that Dish did that right when the deadline from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) was about to expire. If the carrier wouldn’t have started to offer 5G service to at least 20 percent of the US population on June 14, then it would had to pay fines starting at no less than $16 million.
For the minimum price of $20 per month, Dish customers can get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. However, there’s only one phone that you can get with a 5G plan, and that’s the Samsung Galaxy S22. On the bright side, the phone is 50% off right now, so you can get it for just $400. There’s also the option to purchase hotspot if you don’t actually need another phone.
As far as availability goes, you’ll have to check Project Genesis’ (the name of the network) official website for the full list, but cities with service at launch should theoretically include Albuquerque, Boise, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Hartford, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, Norfolk, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Pueblo, Raleigh, Rochester, Salt Lake City, Spokane, Springfield, St. Louis, and Stockton.
On top of that, for each wireless band that isn’t available, FCC would increase the fine by a certain amount. While we can confirm Dish’s 5G service is truly available in all these 120+ cities in the US, we can offer you some details about pricing and devices supported.
Keep in mind that Dish has yet to officialize the launch, which suggests that the carrier wasn’t sure until the last moment that its 5G network will go live right on time. We’ll be following this one up with any additional details as we get them.
