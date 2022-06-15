 Dish launches 5G service in 120+ US cities, avoids millions in fines - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Dish launches 5G service in 120+ US cities, avoids millions in fines

5G Dish
@cosminvasile
Dish launches 5G service in 120+ US cities, avoids millions in fines
Dish was very clear earlier this month that it doesn’t need to delay its 5G rollout and that it will light up the service on schedule. Without any heads up to potential customers, Dish has done the impossible and rolled out its 5G network in more than 120 cities across the United States.

What’s really interesting about this is that Dish did that right when the deadline from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) was about to expire. If the carrier wouldn’t have started to offer 5G service to at least 20 percent of the US population on June 14, then it would had to pay fines starting at no less than $16 million.

On top of that, for each wireless band that isn’t available, FCC would increase the fine by a certain amount. While we can confirm Dish’s 5G service is truly available in all these 120+ cities in the US, we can offer you some details about pricing and devices supported.

For the minimum price of $20 per month, Dish customers can get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. However, there’s only one phone that you can get with a 5G plan, and that’s the Samsung Galaxy S22. On the bright side, the phone is 50% off right now, so you can get it for just $400. There’s also the option to purchase hotspot if you don’t actually need another phone.



As far as availability goes, you’ll have to check Project Genesis’ (the name of the network) official website for the full list, but cities with service at launch should theoretically include Albuquerque, Boise, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Hartford, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, Norfolk, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Pueblo, Raleigh, Rochester, Salt Lake City, Spokane, Springfield, St. Louis, and Stockton.

Keep in mind that Dish has yet to officialize the launch, which suggests that the carrier wasn’t sure until the last moment that its 5G network will go live right on time. We’ll be following this one up with any additional details as we get them.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Check out the top phones added and dropped by U.S. carriers last month
Check out the top phones added and dropped by U.S. carriers last month
Apple to debut new service to stream all MLS games in the US
Apple to debut new service to stream all MLS games in the US
One of Samsung's best mid-range tablets is getting Android 12 as its second and final OS update
One of Samsung's best mid-range tablets is getting Android 12 as its second and final OS update
T-Mobile's standalone 5G network takes yet another huge step forward with new speed record
T-Mobile's standalone 5G network takes yet another huge step forward with new speed record
WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer their data from Android to iOS with ease
WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer their data from Android to iOS with ease
For a limited time, with up to 80% off, replace the cracked screen of an eligible Samsung phone
For a limited time, with up to 80% off, replace the cracked screen of an eligible Samsung phone

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Samsung sued for using an algorithm that predicts remaining battery life on an Android phone
Samsung sued for using an algorithm that predicts remaining battery life on an Android phone
Android on Apple phone? Samsung mocked for using iPhone to promote app
Android on Apple phone? Samsung mocked for using iPhone to promote app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless