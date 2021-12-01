DISH has big plans for its cloud-based 5G network that go beyond serving Boost customers









According to Mr Rouanne, " companies will be able to utilize aggregated and analyzed data to identify patterns and improve [the] customer experience ," citing buzzwords like artificial intelligence and machine learning to achieve large-scale automation that can " scale up and down at will, which would have taken years on the classical 4G or 5G network ."







We'll see how those plans pan out, but if Mr Rouanne is right in one thing, it's that DISH is uniquely positioned to build things from scratch without being bogged down in legacy hardware and software. The DISH 5G network is expected to launch in Las Vegas by the end of the year as a beta service, then roll out commercially next year.