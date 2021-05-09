Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?

There are probably quite a few things that you didn't know that your iPhone and iPad can do. One of these things is a feature found on the Accessibility menu called Sound Recognition and it can be set up to listen for certain sounds and will notify you when the handset or tablet recognizes one of the selected sounds. For example, if you set your phone or tablet to listen for a door bell, it will send you a notification when a door bell goes off.







Apple has released a new video showing you how to enable Sound Recognition and its as easy as can be. Go toand toggle it on. Apple says that your phone will continuously listen for certain sounds, and using on-device intelligence, will notify you when one of the selected sounds has been recognized.





The tech giant notes that Sound Recognition should not be relied upon in circumstances where you may be harmed or injured, in high-risk or emergency situations, or for navigation. Once you toggle on Sound Recognition, you will not be able to use the Hey Siri feature to access your voice assistant. The sounds that your iPhone can listen for include:





Siren

Smoke Alarm

Fire Alarm

Cat

Dog

Appliances

Car Horn

Door Bell

Door Knock

Water Running

Baby Crying

Shouting

Coughing

Just remember that with Sound Recognition turned on, the Hey Siri feature is disabled. And your device can be set to listen for more than one sound at a time.







The first time that you use the feature, you can quickly turn Sound Recognition off or on by tapping the sound recognition button in the Control Center. Or you can touch and hold the sound button to access the list of sounds so that you can add or remove certain ones.





If you have a hearing problem, it might be worthwhile to set this feature up to alert you to a smoke alarm, a fire alarm, a door bell, and more.

