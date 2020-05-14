Android Software updates Apps Google

Android update might have caused Dark Mode to break on the Google app

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 14, 2020, 12:14 AM
When Google started updating its apps with Material Design, it left plenty of open white areas in the background of the UI. At night, or in a dark room, the white background is blinding and it might feel to the phone's owner that his retinas are melting. It also has that same effect on innocent bystanders. To help save the vision of Android users, Google started offering dark mode on most of its Android apps.

Enabling dark mode on these apps inverts the UI from dark text on a white background to white text on a dark background. Google also added a system-wide dark mode toggle for Android 10. But there is a small problem. Several Redditors have posted the sad news (via AndroidPolice) that the dark mode feature has been broken on the Google app; this issue seems to be a problem with non-Pixel Android phones. The box with the three options allowing users to choose the Light theme, Dark theme, or System default has disappeared putting the eyes of those with a non-Pixel Android 10 phone in danger.


The bug has been spotted on OnePlus and Samsung models including the Galaxy S20 series, and it apparently started following the latest update to the Google beta app. For the sake of your eyes, until Google sends out a software update to exterminate this bug, you might want to consider not using the Google app (either the public or the beta versions) at night or in a dark room.

