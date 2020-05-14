Android update might have caused Dark Mode to break on the Google app
When Google started updating its apps with Material Design, it left plenty of open white areas in the background of the UI. At night, or in a dark room, the white background is blinding and it might feel to the phone's owner that his retinas are melting. It also has that same effect on innocent bystanders. To help save the vision of Android users, Google started offering dark mode on most of its Android apps.
The bug has been spotted on OnePlus and Samsung models including the Galaxy S20 series, and it apparently started following the latest update to the Google beta app. For the sake of your eyes, until Google sends out a software update to exterminate this bug, you might want to consider not using the Google app (either the public or the beta versions) at night or in a dark room.