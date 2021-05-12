Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Android Xiaomi

The US has agreed to remove Xiaomi from its blacklist

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 12, 2021, 5:08 AM
The US has agreed to remove Xiaomi from its blacklist
Less than a week before Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States, the Trump administration added Xiaomi to the US government’s controversial blacklist. Now, that move is being rolled back.

Xiaomi will no longer be designated a Communist Chinese Military Company


The US Department of Defense has reached an agreement with Xiaomi, per a recent court filing (via Bloomberg), and announced that removing the Chinese company from the blacklist “would be appropriate.”

Per the latest court filing, “the Parties have agreed upon a path forward that would resolve this litigation without the need for a contested briefing.” Specific terms are still being negotiated, but the final proposal should be filed before May 20.

Xiaomi was originally designated a Communist Chinese Military Company based on alleged links to the Chinese military. Its blacklisting could have restricted US investment in the company and removed it from US stock exchanges.

In response, the brand sued the government and called the blacklisting “unconstitutional.” Throughout the process, Xiaomi has maintained that it’s an independent company that’s not owned or controlled by the military.

This latest development will likely come as a relief to Xiaomi and other Chinese companies. Unfortunately, Huawei is unlikely to experience a similar outcome anytime soon.

The Biden administration previously stated that it sees no reason to lift Huawei's sanctions. There’s also uncertainty surrounding the current US government’s position on ByteDance, the owner of TikTok.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
M1 iPad Pro is over 50% faster than predecessor, also beats Intel MacBook Pro in benchmarks
Popular stories
11 ideas about things in your life that you can track with AirTags
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have similar camera specs, leaked schematics suggest

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless