The US has agreed to remove Xiaomi from its blacklist
Xiaomi will no longer be designated a Communist Chinese Military Company
The US Department of Defense has reached an agreement with Xiaomi, per a recent court filing (via Bloomberg), and announced that removing the Chinese company from the blacklist “would be appropriate.”
Xiaomi was originally designated a Communist Chinese Military Company based on alleged links to the Chinese military. Its blacklisting could have restricted US investment in the company and removed it from US stock exchanges.
This latest development will likely come as a relief to Xiaomi and other Chinese companies. Unfortunately, Huawei is unlikely to experience a similar outcome anytime soon.
The Biden administration previously stated that it sees no reason to lift Huawei's sanctions. There’s also uncertainty surrounding the current US government’s position on ByteDance, the owner of TikTok.