Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The best Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on all phone devices now. Major discounts on Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Apple employees leaving the firm are most likely to end up working for Google

Apple Google
Apple employees leaving the firm are most likely to end up working for Google
 If you are an Apple employee who is planning to leave the company, the odds favor that you'll end up working at Google. That's the result of a study completed by Switch On Business (via 9to5 Mac) which examined LinkedIn employee profiles for tech firms such as Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Oracle, Netflix, Nvidia, and Salesforce. The study examined employees who work at these companies and had previously worked for one of the other tech firms.

With this data, Switch On Business was able to determine how many employees switched from one of the aforementioned tech giants to another on the list and also came up with some interesting data. For example, the company that currently employs the largest number of employees that previously worked at another big tech firm is Meta. 26.51% of the company's employees worked at another tech giant which is the highest percentage of any major tech outfit.

The percentage of a firm's employees that came from a tech giant - Apple employees leaving the firm are most likely to end up working for Google
The percentage of a firm's employees that came from a tech giant

While Meta leads when looking at the percentage of employees that came from other big tech firms, if you look at the number of employees instead, the 38,316 Googlers that came from another major company lead the pack even though on a percentage basis the figure (24.15%) trails Meta. And IBM has the lowest percentage of employees that came from another tech giant at 2.28%.

The number of a company's employees that came from another tech giant - Apple employees leaving the firm are most likely to end up working for Google
The number of a company's employees that came from another tech giant

In case you were wondering, 5.7% or 16,869 of Apple's employee roster came over from another big tech company. Apple's employees were most likely to come from:

  1. Intel
  2. Microsoft
  3. Amazon
  4. Google
  5. IBM
  6. Oracle
  7. Tesla
  8. Nvidia
  9. Adobe
  10. Meta
Now if you're an Apple employee looking to leave the company, the firms that you would be most likely to join are, in order:

  1. Google
  2. Amazon
  3. Meta
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tesla
  6. Nvidia
  7. Salesforce
  8. Adobe
  9. Intel
  10. Oracle
Apple employees leaving the company were more often likely to end up at Google. The numbers showed that by a two-to-one margin, Google was apt to be the next destination for a former Apple employee compared to the company next in line, Amazon.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung is ready to mass produce LPDDR5T RAM chips in 2024, the fastest DRAM yet
Samsung is ready to mass produce LPDDR5T RAM chips in 2024, the fastest DRAM yet
These might be the first real-life Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra photographs
These might be the first real-life Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra photographs
Defy your limits with the ultra-durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — now £100 off on Amazon UK for Black Friday
Defy your limits with the ultra-durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — now £100 off on Amazon UK for Black Friday
For former Apple staff, the grass is greener on the Google side
For former Apple staff, the grass is greener on the Google side
This might be the cheapest phone to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
This might be the cheapest phone to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Epic new Black Friday deal slashes record $260 off ultra-high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023)
Epic new Black Friday deal slashes record $260 off ultra-high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless