Apple employees leaving the firm are most likely to end up working for Google



If you are an Apple employee who is planning to leave the company, the odds favor that you'll end up working at Google. That's the result of a study completed by Switch On Business (via 9to5 Mac ) which examined LinkedIn employee profiles for tech firms such as Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Apple , Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Oracle, Netflix, Nvidia, and Salesforce. The study examined employees who work at these companies and had previously worked for one of the other tech firms.





With this data, Switch On Business was able to determine how many employees switched from one of the aforementioned tech giants to another on the list and also came up with some interesting data. For example, the company that currently employs the largest number of employees that previously worked at another big tech firm is Meta. 26.51% of the company's employees worked at another tech giant which is the highest percentage of any major tech outfit. With this data, Switch On Business was able to determine how many employees switched from one of the aforementioned tech giants to another on the list and also came up with some interesting data. For example, the company that currently employs the largest number of employees that previously worked at another big tech firm is Meta. 26.51% of the company's employees worked at another tech giant which is the highest percentage of any major tech outfit.









While Meta leads when looking at the percentage of employees that came from other big tech firms, if you look at the number of employees instead, the 38,316 Googlers that came from another major company lead the pack even though on a percentage basis the figure (24.15%) trails Meta. And IBM has the lowest percentage of employees that came from another tech giant at 2.28%.









In case you were wondering, 5.7% or 16,869 of Apple's employee roster came over from another big tech company. Apple's employees were most likely to come from:



