Based on demand, these are the most popular colors for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max



Apple iPhone 12 mini





So what have we learned from this data? The Gold and Pacific Blue versions of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are the most popular models although there is somewhat less demand for the units holding 512GB of storage in either of those two colors. None of the Pro versions of the iPhone 12 family ordered today will arrive on the November 13th release date. As for the iPhone 12 mini, all versions of the 64GB and 128GB models will still arrive on the November 13th release date if ordered by today. With shipments of the 256GB models in White and Black delayed to as long as December 2nd, those two colors are the most popular for the 5.4-inch variant of the phone.





The 128GB version of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at $1,099 or 24 monthly payments of $45.79. This is the first year that Apple has a basic configuration for one of its iPhone lines that starts at 128GB. The 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max will run you $1,199 or $49.95 a month over 24 months. And the 512GB version of the handset is priced at $1,399 or 24 monthly payments of $58.29.





The Apple iPhone 12 mini is offered with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage respectively. The 64GB version is tagged at $729 or $30.37 a month over 24 months. The 128GB models are priced at $779 or you can make 24 monthly payments of $32.45. $879 will snag you the 256GB iPhone 12 mini, or you can choose to pay $36.62 a month over 24 months.