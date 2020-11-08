iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Based on demand, these are the most popular colors for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 08, 2020, 3:26 PM
Based on demand, these are the most popular colors for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max started on Friday with both phones scheduled to arrive in stores at consumers' homes and in stores on November 13th. Visiting Apple's website, we can look at some of the information posted by the manufacturer to reach some conclusions. Before we get to those, you can take a look at the new estimated delivery dates for unlocked versions of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max below:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

GraphiteSilverGold
Pacific Blue
128GB-November 25th-December 1st
128GB-November 25th-December 1st
128GB-December 1st-December 8th
128GB-December 1st-December 8th
256GB-November 25th-December 1st
256GB-November 25th-December 1st
256GB-December 1st-December 8th
256GB-December 1st-December 8th
512GB-November 25th-December 1st
512GB-November 23rd-November 25th
512GB-November 25th-December 1st
512GB-November 25th-December 1st


Apple iPhone 12 mini

WhiteBlackBlueGreenPRODUCT(RED)
64GB-November 13th
64GB-November 13th
64GB-November 13th
64GB-November 13th
64GB-November 13th
128GB-November 13th
128GB-November 13th
128GB-November 13th
128GB-November 13th
128GB-November 13th
256GB-November 27th-December 2nd
256GB-November 27th-December 2nd
256GB-November 13th
256GB-November 13th
256GB-November 13th

So what have we learned from this data? The Gold and Pacific Blue versions of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are the most popular models although there is somewhat less demand for the units holding 512GB of storage in either of those two colors. None of the Pro versions of the iPhone 12 family ordered today will arrive on the November 13th release date. As for the iPhone 12 mini, all versions of the 64GB and 128GB models will still arrive on the November 13th release date if ordered by today. With shipments of the 256GB models in White and Black delayed to as long as December 2nd, those two colors are the most popular for the 5.4-inch variant of the phone.

The 128GB version of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at $1,099 or 24 monthly payments of $45.79. This is the first year that Apple has a basic configuration for one of its iPhone lines that starts at 128GB. The 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max will run you $1,199 or $49.95 a month over 24 months. And the 512GB version of the handset is priced at $1,399 or 24 monthly payments of $58.29.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini is offered with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage respectively. The 64GB version is tagged at $729 or $30.37 a month over 24 months. The 128GB models are priced at $779 or you can make 24 monthly payments of $32.45. $879 will snag you the 256GB iPhone 12 mini, or you can choose to pay $36.62 a month over 24 months.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$799off $799 Special At&t $800 Special Bestbuy $799off $799 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs
$700 Special Bestbuy $699 Special Verizon $699 Special At&t
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
$100off $1099 Special Bestbuy $1099 Special Bestbuy $1099 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$800off $999 Special At&t $550off $999 Special Verizon $999 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
Best preorder deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly scales back Galaxy Note 20 production
Popular stories
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless