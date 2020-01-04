Upcoming update will let Dell laptops mirror an Apple iPhone screen
According to Bloomberg, Dell Computer has a new gimmick as it hopes to sell more of its laptops to iPhone users. The company announced last week that it has developed software, which it will release within months, that allows users of a Dell laptop to mirror the screen of their iPhone. Dell's laptops have been able to mirror Android phones since 2018 and an update to Dell’s Mobile Connect software will bring the same feature to those sporting an iOS powered handset.
Currently, iPhone users can use the Mobile Connect software to receive notifications and texts on a compatible Dell laptop. Dell says that overall 150 million calls and texts have been sent over the software with 50% of them connecting via an iOS device.
Ironically, while Apple allows integration between the Mac computer and the iPhone for some activities like file transfers, messaging and phone calls, it has not allowed the iPhone to have its screen mirrored on a Mac screen. Dell is hoping that by offering this feature while the Mac doesn't, it will be able to sell new laptops to iPhone users in the market for a new computer.
