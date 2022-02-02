Sony's Xperia PRO remains expensive even after a $500 discount

Sony's Xperia PRO remains expensive even after a $500 discount0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Xperia PRO has been specifically designed for professional photo and video creators and broadcasters. It features HDMI connectivity, support for 5G mmWave and 5G Sub-6 for high-speed data transfer.
Of course, the main selling point of the phone is the triple camera setup with ZEISS optics. The Xperia PRO’s camera features versatile focal lengths – 16mm, 24mm, and 70mm. It can capture footage with up to 20 fps (frames per second) continuous shooting, complete with autofocus and auto exposure.
Another highlight of the Xperia PRO is the stunning 6.5-inch 4K HDR 21:9 OLED display, which doubles as camera monitor via HDMI. Naturally, the phone features Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and water resistance certification (IP65/68).
All this good stuff comes at a price though, some would say a very steep price, as the Xperia PRO costs no less than $2,500. However, if you’ve been waiting for a deal that would lower the price by a lot, here is your chance. Amazon now offers a 20% discount on the Xperia PRO, so you’ll be saving $500 if you decide to go for the deal.