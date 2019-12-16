Save $160 when you buy two Nest Hubs at Best Buy

If you don't plan to buy a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL by December 25
, which will get you a free Nest Hub, you might as well get a smart display while it's on sale at Best Buy. As a matter of fact, the more units you buy, the higher the discount.
You can either pay $80 for a single Google Nest Hub and save $50 or you can buy a bundle of two Nest Hubs and save no less than $160. It's true that when you buy one Nest Hub, Best Buy will offer you a free Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) in addition to the $50 discount, but the bundle is still a better deal.
Google typically sells the Nest Hub
for $130, but you can get two for just $100 from Best Buy. You probably won't get a better deal during the holiday sale, so you might as well take advantage of this one if you're in the market for a smart display (or two).
You can find the deal at the link below, but make sure to click on the “Last chance” promo offer on the product's page to get the bundle and save $160.
