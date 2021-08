The Garmin Instinct rugged smartwatch is heavily discounted at Amazon

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Garmin does make very reliable wearables , but these tend to be more expensive than the average smartwatches. Garmin Instinct is not among the most expensive smartwatches made by the US company, but one would still have to pay $300 to grab one.The Instinct is a rugged smartwatch for outdoors and features 810G US Military standard certification for thermal, shock and water resistance (up to 100 meters). It’s got built-in 3 axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems support like GPS, Glonass, and Galileo to help track in challenging environments.As far as the battery life goes, Garmin Instinct promises to offer up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, and up to 40 hours in Ultratrac battery saver mode.If you’re looking for such a sturdy piece of technology, you’ll be happy to know that Amazon offers a massive $120 discount on the Garmin Instinct . However, the deal will only be available for a limited time, so act quickly if you want one.