Save $100 on Facebook's Portal Plus smart display at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Save $100 on Facebook's Portal Plus smart display at Amazon
The smart display market evolved in the last couple of years as companies like Facebook, Google, and even Lenovo have started to explore this tech field. If you're in the market for a smart display, you first must decide how much you'd like to invest in such a product.

If you can't afford to pay more than $200, then Facebook's Portal Plus isn't an option for you. Unless you spot a deal like we just did, which brings its price below the $200 mark. But first of all, let's mention that the Facebook Portal Plus usually sells for $280, perhaps a small price to pay for Facebook fans.

Recently, Amazon has been offering a $100 discount on the Portal Plus, but right now it's just the black version that's still available. Also, keep in mind that you'll need an active Facebook account in order to use Portal Plus.

The device has a large 15.6-inch display that lets you call friends and family on Messenger, and you can bring up to six other people into a group call. The smart display has Alexa built-in, so you'll be able to ask the Portal Plus about the weather, set a timer, or control other smart home devices.

Overall, it's a nifty product to have if you're using video calls often and also own a Facebook account. Not to mention that Portal Plus also lets you make video calls with WhatsApp and Zoom, not just with Messenger.

