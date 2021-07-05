Save $100 on Facebook's Portal Plus smart display at Amazon

Save $100 on Facebook's Portal Plus smart display at Amazon0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you can't afford to pay more than $200, then Facebook's Portal Plus isn't an option for you. Unless you spot a deal like we just did, which brings its price below the $200 mark. But first of all, let's mention that the Facebook Portal Plus usually sells for $280, perhaps a small price to pay for Facebook fans.
The device has a large 15.6-inch display that lets you call friends and family on Messenger, and you can bring up to six other people into a group call. The smart display has Alexa built-in, so you'll be able to ask the Portal Plus about the weather, set a timer, or control other smart home devices.