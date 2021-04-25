Apple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever on Amazon, but you'll have to hurry
These specific AirPods include noise-cancellation technology and transparency mode. They're also sweat- and water-resistant, but also packs the so-called “adaptive EQ,” which automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear.
Although they should provide only 4.5 hours of battery life, the wireless charging case that comes in the retail package increases the earbuds' autonomy to more than 24 hours. If you're still not convinced that they're worth the money, you can check out our full AirPods Pro review for more information.