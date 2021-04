Apple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever on Amazon, but you'll have to hurry

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Apple fans with limited budgets will be happy to know that Amazon is running a sale on one of their favorite products, the AirPods Pro. Apple's earbuds are the number 1 best-selling product on Amazon and one with the highest overall rating on the retailer's website. They're also some of the best wireless earbuds in their price range.Typically, one would have to pay nearly $250 for a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, but thanks to Amazon's promotion, customers will be able to score a $52 discount if they hurry. These deals usually don't last long as many Apple fans can't wait to get their hands on the AirPods Pro These specific AirPods include noise-cancellation technology and transparency mode. They're also sweat- and water-resistant, but also packs the so-called “adaptive EQ,” which automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear.Although they should provide only 4.5 hours of battery life, the wireless charging case that comes in the retail package increases the earbuds' autonomy to more than 24 hours. If you're still not convinced that they're worth the money, you can check out our full AirPods Pro review for more information.