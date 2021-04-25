Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever on Amazon, but you'll have to hurry

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 25, 2021, 2:42 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever on Amazon, but you'll have to hurry
Apple fans with limited budgets will be happy to know that Amazon is running a sale on one of their favorite products, the AirPods Pro. Apple's earbuds are the number 1 best-selling product on Amazon and one with the highest overall rating on the retailer's website. They're also some of the best wireless earbuds in their price range.

Typically, one would have to pay nearly $250 for a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, but thanks to Amazon's promotion, customers will be able to score a $52 discount if they hurry. These deals usually don't last long as many Apple fans can't wait to get their hands on the AirPods Pro.

These specific AirPods include noise-cancellation technology and transparency mode. They're also sweat- and water-resistant, but also packs the so-called “adaptive EQ,” which automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear.

Although they should provide only 4.5 hours of battery life, the wireless charging case that comes in the retail package increases the earbuds' autonomy to more than 24 hours. If you're still not convinced that they're worth the money, you can check out our full AirPods Pro review for more information.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever on Amazon, but you'll have to hurry
Popular stories
Amazon's all-new Echo Dot (4th generation) is 40% off for a limited time
Popular stories
The latest deal on Apple's ageless iPhone XS might also be the greatest ever
Popular stories
Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on sale at a lower than ever price with no strings attached
Popular stories
Apple's 2020 iPad Pros are now on sale at heftier than ever discounts of up to $250
Popular stories
Get a pair of camouflage Beats Studio3 headphones at $160 off

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless