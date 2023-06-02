Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Cybercrime is lowest in these three states, so if you live there you can rest easy

Cybercrime is lowest in these three states, so if you live there you can rest easy
Did you know? Your Android phone is basically a computer. And not only because it has all the parts like a CPU and RAM, but rather because its raw power can rival numerous desktop PCs from the last decade. That's a huge leap, always capable to make your head swirl when you think about it.

With technology being more prominent and powerful, it also brings many new opportunities. Of the good and bad sort. One of the most widespread and varied examples of the latter category is cybercrime. To give you an idea, check out this BlackBerry Global Threat Intelligence Report

12 cyberattacks per minute for a three month period?! 

The good news is that the US is the top country regarding number of prevented attacks, so most of those have been taken care of before they evolved into problems. But that doesn't mean that cybercrime is easy to handle. In fact, due to its numerous forms — ranging from spam to DDoS attacks — it is particularly difficult to deal with. 

That being said, though, some data from the FBI was analyzed by WindowsReport.com and it highlighted something intriguing. It would appear that Mississippi, Kansas and North Dakota are the states with the lowest rate of cybercrime in the US.

But one must ask: how come?   




Well, for starters, one must ask: how technologically advanced are these states? Cybercrime is bound to directly correlate with technological capabilities, because… Well, if there is no tech to target, then there won’t be any attacks, right?

Numerous reports online, like this one from FoxBusiness, have all three states at the bottom of its list for “Most Innovative State of 2022”. While these aren’t taking into account technological availability specifically, the placements should still serve as a generalized indication. 

But even then, the list has 51 entries. And despite that, only Mississippi, Kansas and North Dakota are among the top regarding lack of cyber attacks. As such, something different has to be going on there that makes them more resilient against cybercrime.

What is that? We don’t know. Unfortunately, most reports focus on recorded cases, statistics and most often — financial losses (in disturbingly high numbers). As such, we can only hope that whatever these states are doing keeps working in the future. And that some day we get to see a report, which analyses said action plan, because there seems to be a learning opportunity here.

Popular stories

Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Apple has advice for those complaining about iPhone battery life after iOS 16.5 update
Apple has advice for those complaining about iPhone battery life after iOS 16.5 update
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless