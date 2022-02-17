 Cricket awarded top 'purchase experience' spot in prepaid, brings free Wi-Fi to subscribers - PhoneArena

AT&T Cricket

Cricket awarded top 'purchase experience' spot in prepaid, brings free Wi-Fi to subscribers

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Cricket Wireless is bringing free Wi-Fi options to its customers
Subscribers of AT&T's virtual Cricket Wireless carrier will be able to take advantage of hundreds of Boingo Wireless hotspots in a new perk introduced by one of the most popular names in prepaid. 

Boingo's high-speed Internet access point are strategically placed at major points like "airports, military installations, sports stadiums, transportation hubs and other high-traffic areas." 

The partnership of Cricket and Boingo works seamlessly in the back end, so the only thing Cricket Wireless subscribers need to do is keep their Wi-fi one at these places and they will be automatically connected to Boingo's Wi-Fi there.

In the meantime, Cricket Wireless scored another the top spot for purchase experience in the MVNO segment in the consumer research firm J.D. Power's 2022 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study. According to Cricket, the award is due to the following recent undertakings in prepaid it embarked on:

  • We continued to help close the digital divide by participating in federally funded customer programs such as the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) and now the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), to help lower the cost of service for qualifying households.
  • We launched competitive device offers, added 5G to all rate plans and removed certain non-video speed caps on our $30, $40 and $55 plans. For customers on our $60 Unlimited plan, we also added access to the ad-supported tier of HBO Max.
  • We help our customers services such as the Acorns investment app and subscription to Bark Jr Parental Controls app, which helps families keep kids safer online.

