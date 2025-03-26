Google just gave Snapdragon X laptops the app support they desperately needed

It is great to see a major app like Google Drive finally working with Arm-powered laptops. Microsoft and Qualcomm have been putting in the effort to boost native app support for Windows on Arm and it is clear things are heading in the right direction – hopefully, even more apps will follow soon.Windows on Arm is actually a major change in the PC world, aiming to combine the familiar Windows experience with the energy efficiency of Arm chips. Bringing them to PCs brings benefits like longer battery life, always-on connectivity and better portability.For many, making the switch to a Snapdragon X-powered PC won’t be a hassle, but others might still need to find alternatives for apps that aren’t yet fully compatible. And for those who rely on niche software, sticking with an x86 Windows PC could still be the better option.