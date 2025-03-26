Google just gave Snapdragon X laptops the app support they desperately needed
With the debut of Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus last year, the push for Windows apps on Arm-based PCs became more crucial than ever. One big missing piece was Google Drive, but after a beta run in 2024, Google is finally bringing its Drive app to Windows on Snapdragon and other Arm-based devices.
Now officially available, the Google Drive app offers native support for Arm-powered PCs, including those with Snapdragon X chips. This means devices like the Surface Laptop 7 and other compatible machines can now run Google Drive natively.
The app is available to all users, including Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and those with personal Google accounts.
It is great to see a major app like Google Drive finally working with Arm-powered laptops. Microsoft and Qualcomm have been putting in the effort to boost native app support for Windows on Arm and it is clear things are heading in the right direction – hopefully, even more apps will follow soon.
For many, making the switch to a Snapdragon X-powered PC won’t be a hassle, but others might still need to find alternatives for apps that aren’t yet fully compatible. And for those who rely on niche software, sticking with an x86 Windows PC could still be the better option.
As with most Google updates, the rollout is happening gradually – starting March 24, 2025 and taking up to 15 days for everyone to see it. If you were part of the beta, your app will update automatically. If not, you can already download and install Google Drive on any Windows 11 device with Arm support.
The Google Drive app allows you to get the most out of Drive right from your computer. | Image credit – Google
Windows on Arm is actually a major change in the PC world, aiming to combine the familiar Windows experience with the energy efficiency of Arm chips. Bringing them to PCs brings benefits like longer battery life, always-on connectivity and better portability.
