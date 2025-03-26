30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google just gave Snapdragon X laptops the app support they desperately needed

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Qualcomm Laptops
Surface Laptop 7 shown in different folded positions.
With the debut of Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus last year, the push for Windows apps on Arm-based PCs became more crucial than ever. One big missing piece was Google Drive, but after a beta run in 2024, Google is finally bringing its Drive app to Windows on Snapdragon and other Arm-based devices.

Now officially available, the Google Drive app offers native support for Arm-powered PCs, including those with Snapdragon X chips. This means devices like the Surface Laptop 7 and other compatible machines can now run Google Drive natively.

As with most Google updates, the rollout is happening gradually – starting March 24, 2025 and taking up to 15 days for everyone to see it. If you were part of the beta, your app will update automatically. If not, you can already download and install Google Drive on any Windows 11 device with Arm support.

The app is available to all users, including Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and those with personal Google accounts.



It is great to see a major app like Google Drive finally working with Arm-powered laptops. Microsoft and Qualcomm have been putting in the effort to boost native app support for Windows on Arm and it is clear things are heading in the right direction – hopefully, even more apps will follow soon.

Windows on Arm is actually a major change in the PC world, aiming to combine the familiar Windows experience with the energy efficiency of Arm chips. Bringing them to PCs brings benefits like longer battery life, always-on connectivity and better portability.

For many, making the switch to a Snapdragon X-powered PC won’t be a hassle, but others might still need to find alternatives for apps that aren’t yet fully compatible. And for those who rely on niche software, sticking with an x86 Windows PC could still be the better option.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless