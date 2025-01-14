Nothing's ultra-cheap CMF Watch Pro 2 is 26% off and a no-brainer at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you dislike conventional Galaxy and Apple smartwatches and their unimpressive battery life? Well, the Garmin watches are an ideal alternative, but they come at a price. Then, what option comes cheap and offers many hours off the charger? The CMF Watch Pro 2! This buddy is unbeatable in terms of price, costing just under $80 when not on sale. But today, Amazon sells several colorways for 26% off, making it a dirt-cheap option you wouldn't want to miss!
Granted, Nothing, the brand behind this timepiece, is far less popular than Samsung and Apple. But those who don't need Wear OS or watchOS features will find it quite the capable option. While it lacks some dedicated apps, the unit relies on pre-built features to help you stand out from the mainstream world. That said, if you're looking for a more conventional option, we'd definitely suggest getting one of the best smartwatches instead.
Software-wise, the model is compatible with both iOS and Android phones, which should be ideal for users who haven't dedicated themselves to either OS. All you need for proper use is the CMF Watch app, but as we've noted in our Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 review, iPhone users might have some slight connectivity issues.
For sports enthusiasts, the CMF Watch Pro 2 supports 120 sports modes. It's also IP68-rated and has gesture controls, allowing one-handed operation with your wrist. Then again, the true star of the show here is the ultra-long battery life. Despite its sub-$80 original price, this buddy can keep the lights on for 11 days with regular use or about nine days with heavy use. In ultra-power saving mode, those figures extend to a whopping 40 days!
Granted, Nothing, the brand behind this timepiece, is far less popular than Samsung and Apple. But those who don't need Wear OS or watchOS features will find it quite the capable option. While it lacks some dedicated apps, the unit relies on pre-built features to help you stand out from the mainstream world. That said, if you're looking for a more conventional option, we'd definitely suggest getting one of the best smartwatches instead.
So, what's this bad boy all about? First off, it features a minimalistic design that might appeal to many. The unit features a 1.32-inch AMOLED touchscreen with decent brightness levels, considering its ultra-low asking price.
Software-wise, the model is compatible with both iOS and Android phones, which should be ideal for users who haven't dedicated themselves to either OS. All you need for proper use is the CMF Watch app, but as we've noted in our Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 review, iPhone users might have some slight connectivity issues.
But if it lacks dedicated apps like most other smartwatches, what can this ultra-cheap watch do? Well, it offers all the basics—tracks your heart rate and sleep, measures SpO2 levels, and lets you answer phone calls. As we discovered during the testing period, the sleep tracker isn't very trustworthy. That shouldn't be a major drawback, given its low asking price, but it's worth pointing out nonetheless.
For sports enthusiasts, the CMF Watch Pro 2 supports 120 sports modes. It's also IP68-rated and has gesture controls, allowing one-handed operation with your wrist. Then again, the true star of the show here is the ultra-long battery life. Despite its sub-$80 original price, this buddy can keep the lights on for 11 days with regular use or about nine days with heavy use. In ultra-power saving mode, those figures extend to a whopping 40 days!
Recommended Stories
So, if you think the CMF Watch Pro 2 is good enough to meet your needs, don't waste your time and get one for 26% off! Amazon's limited-time sale won't last very long, so keep it in mind.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: