Chromecast users are fuming as devices suddenly stop working - Google promises a fix
A serious bug is now torturing users from older Chromecast devices and it seems to be affecting 2nd-gen Chromecasts and Chromecast Audio. The problem has been going on for days now but it got more widespread over the weekend, and finally, Google said a fix is coming.
Over the last few days, the strange bug has been surfacing online, and the affected number of users has been steadily growing. It seems that affected users are getting a strange error message when trying to cast. Unfortunately, the only thing that's doable after the error message is to dismiss it. So, the devices are becoming virtually useless.
The error message that people have been getting is that their device is "untrusted" and cannot be verified. Many are getting an error message that their Chromecast can't be authenticated. Unfortunately, there's no workaround for the issue - the error messages are just referring to support pages, but not to a solution.
People from all over the world are complaining about having the same issue, so it seems seriously widespread and not limited to a region.
Meanwhile, the newer 3rd-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra devices seem to not have been affected by the bug. Of course, people have started suspecting Google is bricking those devices on purpose, just like it was speculated about the Pixel 4a before the issue became clear (somewhat). This seems to not be the case for this situation, but it's not like Google's never done such a thing before.
The Google Nest representative doesn't specify when the fix will be sent out to the affected devices, so the best for now is to just sit and wait (unfortunately).
The error message most people are getting. | Image Credit - Reddit
Of course, the affected users have blown up Reddit, expressing their frustration and lost time over trying to troubleshoot their devices. As I probably would do as well.
Sigh. I might be switching away from Google. I'm tired of this shit
-Hobby101 on Reddit, March 10, 2025
I wasted my whole yesterday's evening and today morning fixing the issue myself until i found now this a global issue the users are facing...very disappointed :(
-Middle-Outside-1496 on Reddit, March 10, 2025
Luckily, Google has acknowledged the problem and the company appears to be working on a fix. A representative from Google Nest Community's official Reddit page explains that the issue has been identified and recommends that the affected users wait for the fix, and not reset their device.
Hey all,We're aware of an emerging issue impacting Chromecast 2nd gen and Chromecast Audio devices and are working on a fix. Do not factory reset your device - we will keep you all updated when the fix rolls out. If you have already factory reset your device, we will provide instructions to set your device back up as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
-GoogleNestCommunity on Reddit, March 10, 2025
In this case, the problem can be related to a server-side update, which is out of the control of users. Some suggest it could be due to a security certificate that hadn't been renewed properly. So far, Google has not said what caused the situation.
