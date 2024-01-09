iPhone AirDrop message senders can now be identified as Beijing cracks Apple encryption logs





According to Beijing's Judicial Appraisal forensic appraisal of the case of improper information disseminated through 'airdrop' on mobile phones broke through the technical difficulties of anonymous traceability through AirDrop , improves the efficiency and accuracy of case-solving and prevents the spread of inappropriate remarks as well as potential bad influences ." According to Beijing's Judicial Appraisal Institute , the "."





The case study that revealed the AirDrop encryption crack developed by the Chinese forensic institute involved improper messages like the one you see in the headline image sent on the metro to all those around who had their respective iPhone feature turned on. The the Beijing Wangshendongjian Forensic Appraisal Institute got to work and created a 10-person team to apply the hacking knowledge, including 6 forensic engineers and the relevant certified equipment:









Needless to say, the big news here is that a Chinese government entity has somehow managed to crack Apple's AirDrop messaging encryption in order to identify message senders, then act accordingly. Apple has been in hot water about the AirDrop feature in China before, when it added the option to change the receiving threshold to contacts only after 10 minutes of inactivity.





The Chinese government demanded the change because of protestors who used AirDrop to disseminate antigovernmental messages and posters, but then Apple added the "contacts only" switcheroo to iPhones worldwide, too. Now, under the pretext of stopping improper message dissemination on the metro, China has seemingly devised a hack to identify senders of undesirable information which should have a chilling effect to anyone who'd like to exploit this messaging avenue for whatever purposes.