ChatGPT gets a helpful new search feature

OpenAI has introduced a new search feature to its conversational AI platform, ChatGPT, making it easier for users to locate past conversations. This new tool allows users to search through their chat history using keywords or phrases, eliminating the need to manually scroll through lengthy conversations. The feature is currently available to Plus and Team users, with Enterprise and Edu users gaining access within a week, and Free users getting access gradually over the next month.

The search tool is designed to save time and keep information organized. Users can quickly locate information from past chats, making it easier to revisit helpful responses or continue a conversation from where they left off. The AI searches through past conversations for the user's chosen terms and returns relevant conversations that match those terms. Users can then click on a result to open that specific chat.


OpenAI suggests possible uses for the search feature, such as tracking ongoing projects, learning and study, and brainstorming. This new addition addresses previous criticisms regarding ChatGPT's data storage practices. Earlier this year, reports surfaced about ChatGPT saving user chat history even if users opted out of sharing their data to train the model. OpenAI clarifies that only the user has access to their conversation history and that it is not used for training unless explicitly consented to by opting in. Users can also turn off chat history altogether in the settings, preventing conversations from being saved or searchable.

That said, the ability to easily search chat history could have unintended consequences ffor the company. For instance, ChatGPT has been accused of sharing misinformation, exhibiting bias, and exposing trade secrets. The ability to quickly find such instances might create further challenges for OpenAI. Additionally, some have used ChatGPT to argue with their partners, and the ability to search chat history could exacerbate such situations. Hopefully, a balance can be achieved and ChatGPT's efforts to address privacy concerns turn out to be helpful in the long run.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

