Latest iPadOS update breaks charging on the iPad mini 6

An internal Apple memo obtained by MacRumors proves that the company is aware of an issue that has stopped the iPad mini 6 from charging. In the memo it wrote to authorized service providers, Apple said that it is aware that some users are not able to charge their devices after installing iPadOS 15.5. The company is telling service providers and retail staff to inform customers that they should restart the product as a temporary fix while Apple investigates.

Interestingly, Apple says making a hardware replacement to swap to a new unit or installing a new battery will not fix the issue which pretty much means that the problem is with the iPad mini 6's software. Apple is in the midst of beta testing iPadOS 15.6 which would likely contain a patch to fix the issue.

Some iPad mini 6 users took to Apple's discussion forum to complain about the problem. One user tried multiple times to factory reset his device which helped in the short term before the issue returned. The user, using the name andycyphert, wrote,"I’ve done 2 factory resets/restore and multiple 'normal' shut down/resets. This solution lasts about 3 days then the iPad will no longer charge again until I factory reset or soft reset."

Another iPad mini 6 owner found a way to restore charging on the device. Pops geezer wrote on the forum, "Today it would not charge. I tried multiple cables and chargers (all Apple). Finally I did a reboot (two buttons, swipe to shut down, etc). After rebooting it started charging. All appears ok for now - just wondering if others have had this happen. All software is up to date."

Those with the iPad mini 6 are hoping that Apple will soon disseminate iPadOS 15.6. In the meantime, you could test out whether rebooting the slate, as Pops geezer did, will bring you any success. Let us know in the comments section and we will keep you up to date regarding Apple's response.
