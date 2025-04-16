Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Cell towers in Albuquerque get raided by thieves, while a man gets 47 years in prison for a similar crime

The Albuquerque police department needs your help! Thieves are raiding local cell towers, stealing the copper and, as a result, the cellular service is getting worse!

It doesn't matter if the cell tower is used by Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or some other telecom company – just call the police if you happen to see someone hanging around cell towers and who is not an authorized worker. Usually, authorized workers have vests, or some kind of uniforms and branded vehicles.

We all know that copper theft has been a persistent issue for decades, with incidents ranging from construction site break-ins to the disabling of city streetlights. Now, Albuquerque police are raising concerns about a new and troubling development: thieves targeting cell phone towers, putting residents' phone service at risk.

According to police reports, these thefts are mostly taking place during daylight hours, so people should keep an eye out for suspicious activity not just after sunset.

Investigators are currently handling dozens of cases involving copper wire stripped from cell towers. Police are now asking for the public's help in keeping an eye on these sites. Lieutenant Conor Ollquist noted that the targeting of cell towers stood out as a serious concern, given their role in maintaining communications.

One tower in the South Valley is among at least 30 locations where copper wiring has been stolen. Police say this growing trend could potentially disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people across the Albuquerque metro area.

Cell towers are essential not just for everyday communication and your TikTok scrolling, but for emergency services as well. If cell towers are compromised, this could interfere with the work of first responders, healthcare providers, and the public's daily routines.

The pattern of thefts began to emerge late last year, and police say the activity hasn't let up. The incidents appear to be scattered throughout the city, with no specific area being consistently targeted.

Police have made some arrests in connection with the thefts and are also investigating at least three businesses suspected of purchasing the stolen copper.

47 years in prison for cell tower copper theft



Meanwhile, in South Africa, a man has been sentenced to 47 years in prison for stealing batteries from cell phone towers.

Recommended Stories
That could sound like a harsh penalty, but it reflects the country's growing crackdown on telecom infrastructure theft.

The crimes, committed over a year-long span, disrupted mobile networks and triggered a major investigation. Authorities eventually tracked the criminal down in another province and discovered he was in the country illegally.

He received 45 years for damaging essential infrastructure and another two for immigration violations.

Will the US authorities hand out similar punishments?
