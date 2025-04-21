Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules





Although police had obtained a warrant, they claimed the data collection did not qualify as a search under the Constitution.



Judge Miranda M. Du of the US District Court disagreed. She concluded that tower dumps do indeed qualify as searches and that the warrant used in this instance functioned as a general warrant, something explicitly banned by the Fourth Amendment. Nonetheless, she permitted the evidence to stand, citing the fact that officers believed they were operating within the law at the time and had acted in good faith. Because no court in the Ninth Circuit had previously ruled on this issue, Du applied the good faith exception, which allows evidence to be admitted if law enforcement was unaware that their actions were unconstitutional.



This marks the first time the Ninth Circuit has addressed the constitutionality of tower dumps, although other courts have already started weighing in. In February, a federal judge in Mississippi issued a similar ruling, which the Department of Justice has since appealed.