Thinking of a carrier deal to get that new iPhone 17? You may want to read this first.

So, what's the catch with these iPhone deals?

The Hidden Catches of Carrier Deals





Monthly Bill Credits : The discount isn't a lump sum. It's spread out in small credits over 24 or even 30 months.

: The discount isn't a lump sum. It's spread out in small credits over 24 or even 30 months. No Switching Allowed : If you leave the carrier before the term is up, you lose all remaining credits and will likely owe the full remaining balance on the phone.

: If you leave the carrier before the term is up, you lose all remaining credits and will likely owe the full remaining balance on the phone. Locked Into Expensive Plans : To qualify, you almost always have to sign up for one of the carrier's priciest unlimited plans.

: To qualify, you almost always have to sign up for one of the carrier's priciest unlimited plans. Upgrade Lock-In : Want the iPhone 18 next year? You'll have to fully pay off the iPhone 17 first, forfeiting any future bill credits you were promised.

Why this fine print matters to you

Are these deals ever a good idea?

I always buy my phones unlocked, so for me personally, these deals are rarely worth it. I think the loss of freedom to switch carriers whenever I find it necessary is simply too high a price to pay. You should only consider one if you're absolutely certain you won't be switching carriers or upgrading your phone for the entire 30-month period, and you were already planning on paying for that carrier's most expensive premium plan anyway.

However, I understand the psychology behind this, and why many go with the carrier option. It's all about how much money you are spending up front, which is an important consideration, especially if you are on a budget. Whichever option you choose, just make sure you are reading the fine print so you'll know what you're getting yourself into. Sometimes all is not as it seems — at least not at first.

