Carl Pei reveals new transparent type C cable for Nothing Phone 2
1
Nothing, the company founded by Carl Pei, has been teasing its upcoming Phone 2 smartphone for a few months now. In a recent tweet, Pei showed off a new transparent charging cable that will be included with the phone.
The charging cable was revealed in a series of tweets by Pei earlier today where he bragged about how "nice" Nothing's new USB-C cable is. That initial tweet was then followed by a picture of what the cable looks like, as seen below:
Man our new USB Type-C cable is *nice*— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 19, 2023
June 19, 2023
Zoomed in, you can see that the cable is technically just a standard white USB type C cable, but with a transparent casing. The metal connector has the "Nothing" logo etched onto it and a row of dots going across. It is not known what these dots represent, or if they are meant to be LED lights or just regular grooves in the metal.
Source - Carl Pei/Twitter
This new cable makes a lot of sense considering the design language that Pei has chosen for the Nothing product line. Transparent is the game when it comes to Nothing, even down to the SIM ejector tool that was included with the Phone (1).
Though not explicitly said, it is expected that this will be the cable that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will come packaged with. The Nothing Phone (1) came with a standard white USB-C cable, so there's no reason to think that a cable won't be included in the box this time. The cable is currently not listed on the company's accessories page.
It would be nice if the Nothing Phone (2) also came with a charging brick in the box, but as we know, smartphone manufacturers are trending towards including less and less accessories as part of the original purchase. The Phone (2) is scheduled to officially launch on July 11th, so we won't have much longer to wait to find out what it really looks like and what comes included with it.
Things that are NOT allowed: