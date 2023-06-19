Carl Pei reveals new transparent type C cable for Nothing Phone 2

The charging cable was revealed in a series of tweets by Pei earlier today where he bragged about how "nice" Nothing's new USB-C cable is. That initial tweet was then followed by a picture of what the cable looks like, as seen below:





Zoomed in, you can see that the cable is technically just a standard white USB type C cable, but with a transparent casing. The metal connector has the "Nothing" logo etched onto it and a row of dots going across. It is not known what these dots represent, or if they are meant to be LED lights or just regular grooves in the metal.









This new cable makes a lot of sense considering the design language that Pei has chosen for the Nothing product line. Transparent is the game when it comes to Nothing, even down to the SIM ejector tool that was included with the Phone (1).





Though not explicitly said, it is expected that this will be the cable that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will come packaged with. The Nothing Phone (1) came with a standard white USB-C cable, so there's no reason to think that a cable won't be included in the box this time. The cable is currently not listed on the company's accessories page.



