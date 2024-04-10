Can your phone survive you? 8 classic ways (plus some dumb ones) to damage your phone

Ever grabbed that cheap charger from the gas station because you left yours at home? Or maybe you are a fan of charging your phone overnight, every night? These habits can be the slow kiss of death for your phone's battery life. Off-brand chargers can be harmful, and keeping your phone plugged in for too long can wear out the battery faster than you can say "low battery.": It’s a myth that charging your phone overnight will overcharge and destroy your battery. However, it is true that batteries have a lifespan based on charge cycles, so unnecessary charging can shorten that lifespan.: Use official or at least chargers from reputable manufacturers and try to keep your battery between 20% and 80% to extend its life.

Sorry, my dog ate my phone!









5 dumb ways to damage your phone





Bite on your screen : Seriously, what is the thought process here? Hunger for knowledge taken a bit too literally, perhaps? Drown it in hand sanitizer : In a quest for germ-free glory, one phone ended up more sanitized than ever imagined. At least it went out sparkling clean! Toss it into the washing machine : A friendly reminder to pat down those pockets before you hit “Start.” Your phone definitely didn’t sign up for a spin cycle. Entrust it to a toddler : Words are unnecessary. If you have been there, you know. Toddlers and tech are a mix as chaotic as you’d expect. Juggle it with your other items : Ever tried to multitask and ended up throwing your phone instead of the ball you were holding in your other hand? Yep, gravity is unforgiving.

Your phone might survive a fall, but how about the constant pressure of being sat on every time you forget it is in your back pocket? Or squeezing it into tight spaces where the screen is under constant pressure? These scenarios can lead to internal damage or a warped chassis. Just imagine the worst yoga pose your phone ever did – The Crushed Lotus.: Be mindful of where your phone is before sitting down or cramming it into a tight space. Your phone's flexibility doesn't match yours.Pets are the adorable culprits behind many a phone's untimely demise. Whether it is a dog who thinks your phone is a chew toy or a cat who finds the highest shelf to knock it off from, pets add an extra layer of hazard to phone safety.: Did you know there is a special place in phone heaven for devices martyred by the innocence of a pet's curiosity? I sure do hope mine is there.: Keep your phone out of reach or in a protective case that can withstand the occasional pet attack.Who doesn't have a slightly embarrassing, hilariously unfortunate tale of gadget gaffes? Maybe it involved giving your phone a quick sear on the hot stove, accidentally zapping it in the microwave (yep, that happens), or giving it the ride of its life on the roof of your car.People have experienced all sorts of bizarre ways they manage to break their gadgets, and luckily, they shared it online on. So, to send us off on a high note and maybe make you feel a little better about any of your own tech mishaps, here are my top 5 face-palm-worthy ways to damage your phone: