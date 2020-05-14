Study seeks to find whether the Apple Watch can give users an early warning about COVID-19

We already know that the Apple Watch can monitor your heart rate and heart rhythm and give you an early warning that your ticker isn't working correctly. It also fetches help when you've fallen and can't get up, and if the rumors are right on target, the Apple Watch Series 6 will let you know if your blood isn't getting enough oxygen. Now, Standford University says (via 9to5Mac ) that it is testing whether data from wearable devices can help track infectious diseases like COVID-19.





The study is being conducted by Dr. Michael Snyder, PhD and if you're interested in participating you need to take five minutes of your time to fill out an online survey. According to the press release from Standford University's Healthcare Innovation Lab, "We are trying to establish whether data collected from wearable devices can be used to predict the onset of an infectious disease such as COVID-19 before the actual symptoms start. We will collect data such as heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen saturation, etc. To enroll in this study, you need a fitness tracker (Fitbit, Apple Watch, or others).





Those who qualify to take part in the study will be asked by Stanford University to do three things every day. Participants must wear their devices all day and all night. They will have to download an app and fill out a daily symptom survey. And that's it. Those who agree to do this will also have to share an exported data file with team members or share the device's username with the team and use a password that is provided by Stanford University for the duration of the study. Participants will have to share medical information by giving Stanford permission to access them electronically or by handing them over physically to the team.









If someone is chosen to participate, they will take part in the study for up to 24 months. The daily survey takes one to two minutes to fill out and this can be done online or through an app. Participants are not getting paid and Standford University warns that "there might be some loss of confidentiality for the data collected by the wearable devices."







You have to be 18 years of age or older to participate. Who knows? Perhaps you'll be part of a historic study that finds a way for doctors to determine when someone is about to be infected by the coronavirus.

