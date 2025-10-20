Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Can 15 "superfans" keep the next Pixel a secret? Google seems to think so with this move

Google's new testing program might be its unconventional attempt to manage its massive leak problem.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Google Pixel
Image of person holding the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Google is doing something wild: it's letting a handful of "Superfans" test a brand-new Pixel phone before anyone else sees it. This "Trusted Tester Program" is a massive shift from the usual secrecy OEMs employ, especially as Google battles its own massive leak problem.

So, Google is just... handing out secret phones?


Yeah, you read that right. According to a new Bloomberg report, Google has invited its "Superfans" group to apply for a "Trusted Tester Program." The company is reportedly picking just 15 people to get their hands on a Pixel phone that's still in development.

Of course, it's not a free-for-all. Winners have to sign a strict NDA and—this is my favorite part—agree to keep the unreleased hardware hidden in "protective cases provided by Google." The company is literally telling them how to disguise the phone. They're judging applicants based on their "passion for Google Pixel" and asking for suggestions on where to improve.

Why this is a bigger deal than it sounds


This is just not how big tech companies usually operate. Think about Apple. Their pre-release hardware is locked down so tight that an engineer leaving one in a bar becomes a global scandal. Apple relies on internal testing and a super-small circle of trusted partners. They would never hand an unreleased iPhone to a fan, NDA or not.

Google, on the other hand, has a... different problem. Their phones leak constantly. We often see full renders, and sometimes even physical devices, months before the "official" debut. This new program feels like Google is almost leaning into the skid. They're acknowledging their community while trying to control the narrative—or at least get some real-world feedback before the leaks inevitably happen.

It also comes at an interesting time. The Pixel 10 was basically a clone of the 9. Google’s hardware chief, Ivy Ross, mentioned in an interview with Bloomberg earlier this year that they aim for a new "design language" every 2-3 years. This test program could very well be for the Pixel 11 or 12, which might be the major refresh we've been waiting for.

Is this new Pixel Truster Tester Program a recipe for trouble or a smart move?

Vote View Result

Is this a smart move, or just asking for trouble?


Honestly, I'm torn. My first thought is, "This is a PR nightmare waiting to happen." You're giving 15 people the most anticipated (and leakiest) phone of the year and trusting them to keep a secret? Good luck.

Recommended Stories

But the more I think about it, the more I kind of love it. Google knows the phone is going to leak. This way, they're not fighting their fans; they're involving them. They get valuable feedback from people who actually use and love their products, not just engineers in a lab.

If they're testing a new design, getting early impressions on how it feels in the hand is critical. Maybe this is Google's way of finally getting ahead of the leaks by, paradoxically, leaking the phones themselves... but in a controlled environment. It’s a bold move. Let's just hope it doesn't backfire spectacularly.


Can 15 &quot;superfans&quot; keep the next Pixel a secret? Google seems to think so with this move

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email

by Alan Friedman • 1

The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

by Johanna Romero • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Xiaomi will continue making phones with rear displays after the 17 Pro Max breaks sales records
Xiaomi will continue making phones with rear displays after the 17 Pro Max breaks sales records
The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak
The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless