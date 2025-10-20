Can 15 "superfans" keep the next Pixel a secret? Google seems to think so with this move

Google is doing something wild: it's letting a handful of "Superfans" test a brand-new Pixel phone before anyone else sees it. This "Trusted Tester Program" is a massive shift from the usual secrecy OEMs employ, especially as Google battles its own massive leak problem.





So, Google is just... handing out secret phones?



So, Google is just... handing out secret phones?



Yeah, you read that right. According to a new Bloomberg report, Google has invited its "Superfans" group to apply for a "Trusted Tester Program." The company is reportedly picking just 15 people to get their hands on a Pixel phone that's still in development.

Of course, it's not a free-for-all. Winners have to sign a strict NDA and—this is my favorite part—agree to keep the unreleased hardware hidden in "protective cases provided by Google." The company is literally telling them how to disguise the phone. They're judging applicants based on their "passion for Google Pixel" and asking for suggestions on where to improve.





Why this is a bigger deal than it sounds









This is just not how big tech companies usually operate. Think about Apple. Their pre-release hardware is locked down so tight that an engineer leaving one in a bar becomes a global scandal. Apple relies on internal testing and a super-small circle of trusted partners. They would never hand an unreleased iPhone to a fan, NDA or not.

Google, on the other hand, has a... different problem. Their phones leak constantly. We often see full renders, and sometimes even physical devices, months before the "official" debut. This new program feels like Google is almost leaning into the skid. They're acknowledging their community while trying to control the narrative—or at least get some real-world feedback before the leaks inevitably happen.

It also comes at an interesting time. The Pixel 10 was basically a clone of the 9. Google's hardware chief, Ivy Ross, mentioned in an interview with Bloomberg earlier this year that they aim for a new "design language" every 2-3 years. This test program could very well be for the Pixel 11 or 12, which might be the major refresh we've been waiting for.





Is this a smart move, or just asking for trouble?



Honestly, I'm torn. My first thought is, "This is a PR nightmare waiting to happen." You're giving 15 people the most anticipated (and leakiest) phone of the year and trusting them to keep a secret? Good luck.



Honestly, I'm torn. My first thought is, "This is a PR nightmare waiting to happen." You're giving 15 people the most anticipated (and leakiest) phone of the year and trusting them to keep a secret? Good luck.

But the more I think about it, the more I kind of love it. Google knows the phone is going to leak. This way, they're not fighting their fans; they're involving them. They get valuable feedback from people who actually use and love their products, not just engineers in a lab.

If they're testing a new design, getting early impressions on how it feels in the hand is critical. Maybe this is Google's way of finally getting ahead of the leaks by, paradoxically, leaking the phones themselves... but in a controlled environment. It's a bold move. Let's just hope it doesn't backfire spectacularly.











